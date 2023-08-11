And English clubs have prepared for the new season with great deals, as more than one billion pounds have been spent so far, of which 203.5 million pounds are for Arsenal only, who seems ready to challenge the competition for the English Premier League title in a repeat of last season’s scenario..

Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal is the most expensive club-to-club transfer in Premier League history, at £105m..

And the Arsenal team succeeded in crowning the Charity Shield championship at the expense of Manchester City by penalty kicks, so that Mikel Arteta finally achieved his first victory as a coach at the expense of Josep Guardiola..

Mauricio Pochettino also began to liquidate the Chelsea team after the big deals that the team made during the two previous transfer periods, as 14 players left permanently or on loan, including stars who crowned the Blues in the Champions League 2021, among them Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Edward Mendy. and Ngolo Kante.

As for Josep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, he made only two deals with Cancelo’s return from loan to Bayern Munich, while he rejected all offers made to Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker, who received an offer from Bayern Munich..

The transfer window in England runs until the end of September 1.

And the struggle continues between Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Moses Caicedo, the Brighton midfielder, and Romeo Lafia, the Southampton player..

The deals of the 5 major teams in England came, “Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal”, in addition to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton, who are preparing for European participation in the new season, and the Tottenham team, which seeks to return again to the competition, as follows.:

Liverpool:

Incoming: Alexis McAllister from Brighton and Dominic Suboslay from Leipzig .

Leaving: Naby Keita to Werder Bremen, Jordan Henderson to the Saudi agreement, Roberto Firmino to Al Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Oxlade Chamberlain to Shakhtar, Turkey, Fabio Carvalho to Leipzig, Reese Williams to Aberdeen, Artur Melo to Juventus, and Fabinho to the Saudi Jeddah Federation .

Chelsea:

Coming: Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, Nicholas Jackson from Villarreal, Spain, Diego Moreira from Benfica, Angelo from Santos, Leslie Ogochukwu from Rennes, France, Axel Desase from Monaco, Robert Sanchez from Brighton, England. .

Departing: Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Mason Mount to Manchester United, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, Kalidou Coulibaly To Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, N’Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Polisic to AC Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesar Atpilicueta and Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid, Ethan Ampadu to Leeds, England, and Abd Al-Rahman Baba to PAOK, Greece. and Pierre Aubameyang to Marseille, France .

Manchester City

Incoming: Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, Joshko Guardiol from RB Leipzig, and Joao Cancelo’s return from loan from Bayern Munich. .

Leaving: Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, ​​Benjamin Mendy to French Lorient, and Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahly Jeddah .

Manchester United

Incoming: Mason Mount from Chelsea, Jonny Evans from Leicester City, Andre Onana from Inter Milan, Rasmus Hoyland from Italian club Atalanta. .

Departing: David de Gea and his destination has not yet been announced, Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht The Dutchman, Phil Jones, Vout Vykhorst to Burnley, Marcel Sabitzer, who ended his loan from Bayern Munich, who moved to the German club Borussia Dortmund, Alex Telles to Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia, and Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest .

Arsenal

Incoming: Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Llorjan Timber from Ajax, Declan Rice from West Ham and goalkeeper David Raya on loan from Brentford .

Departing: Maitland Niles, who has not yet announced his destination, and Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen .

Newcastle

Coming: Sandro Tonali from Milan, Italy, and Harvey Barnes from Leicester City .

Departing: Chris Wood to Nottingham, and St. Maximilian to Al-Ahly, Saudi Arabia .

Aston Villa

Incoming: Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, Rico Richards from West Bromwich, Pau Torres from Villarreal, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen .

Leaving: Ashley Young to Everton, and Marvels Nakamba to newly promoted Luton Town .

spurs

Coming in: James Maddison from Leicester City, Pedro Boro From Sporting Lisbon, Dejan Kulusevski definitively from Juventus, Manor Solomon from Shakhtar, and Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. .

Leaving: Harry Winks to Leicester City, Lucas Moura to Brazilian Sao Paulo, and finally Harry Kane, who is awaiting the official announcement of his joining Bayern Munich. .

Brighton:

Coming: Mahmoud Daoud from Borussia Dortmund, Bart Verbogen from Anderlecht, James Milner from Liverpool, Joao Pedro from Watford, and newly promoted Adrian Mazilo, 17, from Varol Constanta, Romania.

Departing: Alexis McAllister to Liverpool, Taylor Richards to Queens Park Rangers, Robert Sanchez to Chelsea