from Vera Martinella

One in 17 Italians had cancer, over three and a half million compatriots in all. Talking to doctors is essential to keep the long-term side effects of treatment under control and to have a good quality of life

More and more people are recovering from cancer or living with the disease for years. An important milestone now reached by millions of people also in Italy, good news that brings with it a new question, on which much remains to be done, which was at the center of the attention of the specialists gathered during the congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo): to ensure that this growing army returns to having a full and satisfying life, stemming as much as possible the aftermath that the tumor may have left on the mind and body. adopted so far may no longer be “suitable” for those who overcome a neoplasm today – he comments Massimo Di Maio, national secretary of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -. The improvements in early diagnosis and therapies have led us to have, in many cases, a long, very long, survival: about 60% of our patients exceed the “symbolic” threshold of 5 years from diagnosis, although of course this number is very different depending on the type of tumor. For this success to be fully enjoyed, we must also ensure that the possible long-term side effects of cancer treatments are also limited and managed.

The study: unmet needs of the sick Numbers in hand , are 3.6 million in all, equal to 6% of the population (one in 17 Italians, an increase of 37% compared to 10 years ago) Italians alive after a cancer diagnosis. And at least one in four patients, nearly one million people, has returned to the same life expectancy as the general population and can be considered cured. A study presented at the Esmo 2021 conference German researchers from the Cancer Research Center at the University of Heidelberg pointed out that a large proportion of former patients continue to experience discomfort even years after ending their therapies and that this can lead to dissatisfaction with the care received with regard to post-treatment disorders. -care. The FIX study enrolled over 2,500 patients with 15 different types of cancer two years after the disease was discovered and investigated both what were the most common ailments among the participants, both their severity and satisfaction with the remedies obtained. One of the most common and enduring symptoms was fatigue, a sense of chronic fatigue, which is reported to be moderate or severe by 40% of respondents even four years after diagnosis, along with a generalized loss of physical ability. Followed in the ranking: sleep disorders (36.6%), sexual problems (35.4%), joint pain (33.4%), anxiety (33.2%), neuropathy (28.9%), disorders cardiovascular (15.6%) and osteoporosis (11.9%). The greatest discontent concerns the solutions obtained for the problems related to sexuality, but in general over a third of the participants consider the support received according to their needs to be low.

Talking to the doctors essential It is certainly true that therapeutic innovations have improved the chances of healing and disease control in many cases, but the quality of life of people affected by cancer is often neglected – comments Di Maio, director of Oncology at the Mauritian Order Hospital of Turin -: it happens too often that doctors deal with this aspect and few patients talk about it. Sometimes the discomfort great, others mild, but for large and small ailments we have treatments which, even in cases where they cannot completely solve the problem, are at least effective in mitigating it. An important step, also in Italy, from the point of view of attention to the “voice” of patients in the description of the disorders and symptoms was made thanks to a questionnaire in which those directly involved report and report independently and in detail the effects collateral of the anticancer therapy that is administered to them.

The fatigue , for example, a very common problem: a complex of symptoms that leads to a reduction in physical energy, mental capacities and also has repercussions on the psychological state. It is underestimated by many patients first, because it is considered an inevitable part of the life of a cancer patient, but several studies have shown that doing light or moderate intensity physical activity, taking care of one’s diet and sleep are of great help in combating this problem. – He says Paolo Tralongo, director of medical oncology of the oncological assistance network of the province of Syracuse where he sets up a clinic for long-term survivors -. Furthermore, reporting the problem to the doctor can help to assess whether there may be a form of resolvable anemia among the causes, to integrate lifestyles with any antidepressant treatments or to counteract any vitamin and nutritional deficiencies.

Rehabilitation and local oncology Despite the growing awareness of oncologists that there can be an impact of cancer and treatments even in the long term and also on the healed people, we must remember that the doctor’s task during the follow-up of cancer patients not only to identify any recurrence of the disease, but also to pay attention to the many aspects of the quality of life in order to respond adequately to the new needs that more and more people are facing, concludes Di Maio. It goes in this direction Aiom’s guideline on living lungs and updated in 2020, coordinated by Paolo Tralongo. Cancer rehabilitation is of strategic importance for the quality of life of patients because it is at the basis of the recovery of physical and psychological well-being – concludes Tralongo -. It represents a crucial moment for the functional recovery of the cancer patient and is part of the context of efforts projected to rrecovery of the person in the round, including the quality of life. In Italy, there is a lack of structures and specialists. It is essential to structure it within the hospitals, reimburse it through the National Health Service and make it usable through assistance on the territory, to follow people when they return home without “clogging” the hospitals with an additional load.

An oncologist specialist present in the area could intercept the physical and psychosocial needs and manage the late or long-term side effects, but also favor prevention and help the sick with a correct lifestyle.