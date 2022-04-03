The distance between the Americans and Europeans in the war in Ukraine has grown, as was to be expected, by another dangerous notch. In Washington, with the sending to the Kiev government of more sophisticated and deadly weapons, attack weapons, for the umpteenth time the very fragile negotiation is explicitly sabotaged (a prospect that the Americans consider a defeat) and we even begin to dream of a reversal the outcome of the war: no longer weakened, swamped Russians, but Russians on the run, and Ukrainians reconquering not only the areas invaded a month ago but also the Donbass and why not? the Crimea. Putin therefore humiliated, and, since regimes never survive defeats, liquidated by history and the nightmares of the twenty-first century. After Saddam, Milosevic, Gaddafi, Ben Laden, the Caliphs, another card from the large deck of modern devils discarded from the game.

Europeans are more aware, due to the proximity to the evil consequences, of the infernal destructive power that Putin can unleash in revenge or to regain control of operations. Americans think of victory, Europeans (not all) think of the peace that will follow. Now they will have to quickly make a complicated decision: still align with Washington’s strategy or go a different path. In short: it is necessary to place oneself in the center of the arena by entering, as the bullfighters say, “in the cradle of horns”. We need to discuss one day with Putin, or his heirs, if only for our business. Human and bearable relations will have to be resumed with this part of Europe. A beautiful open wound, clear, heals. But don’t poison her!

The telephone strategy of Macron, Scholz and now also of Draghi is the outline of this turning point, something more than a temptation. Is it right to deal with the Devil? And if this is necessary how to do it without compromising and surrendering to absolute Evil? It is a dilemma that has been open since September 29, 1938, Munich, unfortunate face to face between fearful democracies and aggressive totalitarianisms.

The famous “Long Telegram” by George Kennan, a vademecum of diplomacy for the effective “containment” of the Stalinist Soviet Union, can help us as a compass. We follow his pattern. If Putin is like Hitler then we must avoid all negotiations and go to war, there are no alternatives; if he is like the Soviet Union one must apply the art of patience and attrition, sooner or later he will collapse under the weight of his internal contradictions; if he is like China, we must attract it, make it participate in our world so that it changes. With Beijing, the Americans have applied it since 1970 but now they want to change it. In fact, no formula can be eternal.

In this terrible month of Russian aggression, we have gone a long way in superimposing the Hitler mask on Putin’s face, not just on the “murals” or on the covers of the weekly magazines. It was decided, even in the speeches of many leaders, that the reincarnation of the Viennese painter can be glimpsed in the Kremlin, that we are dealing with a totalitarianism and that the criminal aggression against Ukraine is not a war of annexation or intimidation but an attempt at genocide. In short, in a West that always would like to see the forces of Good and Evil fighting in a Manichean way, perhaps so as not to question its own weaknesses, we have already traveled, even on this side of the Atlantic, a lot of ground to leave behind a political logic. and enter the realm of confrontation with a nature defined as diabolical. We yearn for a “good war” like the Second World War was or how the Cold War was for many Americans who today make the decisions on the one against Putin. But after having demonized the adversary, we cultivate the certainty of what the enemy is, that is the mirror opposite of what we are, and we are sure that we can guess what he wants and how he intends to obtain it. And so dangerous mistakes are made.

Because the Munich syndrome also comes into action. From that September 1928 in which the English Chamberlain armed with a bowler hat and umbrella and the French capitolardo Daladier arrived in Germany to negotiate and shake hands with the devil Hitler every negotiation with the autocrats has become synonymous with humiliating and above all useless capitulation. The stigma of infamy. Because Hitler drew only the confirmation that with those vile characters willing to sacrifice allies and friends at their convenience one could continue to practice the tactics of bluffing and intimidation. But this is not a last act always written, the depth of the men who interpret the script enters the scene.

Western public opinion today is asking governments to guarantee absolute security, hunt down the devils on the international stage and do so using moral methods that do not make them similar to those who must be punished. All together they are often incompatible demands. Sometimes it is necessary to ally with one devil to eliminate another, or to face economic sacrifices that are too high to be unbearable, or the means that were considered sufficient, isolation, sanctions, turn out to be harmless dust. on the stage of world politics, the possibility of solving everything with a single blow is very rare.

It remains with the Europeans, in the face of talkers and adventurers, a weapon in which they are masters, diplomacy. Even if they seem to have recently exhausted their talents in internal political and bureaucratic negotiations and between the states of the Union. Warning: talking to the devil on duty, on the phone or around a table, is not a moral obligation even if the intended result is to stop the massacre and obtain a ceasefire. It is a strategy, a possibility. But it is a mistake to think that it is a magical solution, to be used when all else has failed. In interactional relationships, one must never say never, but never say always. As the hypothesis of war diplomacy must be judged by the consequences it determines, its verb is the conditional, it proceeds by continuous hypothesis: if I treat the enemy in this way what do I get? Alternating carrot and stick to what does it lead? What effects does providing certain types of weapons have on the enemy and allies? But diplomacy makes it possible to correct misjudgments, to start over. It creates conditions, possibilities, it can influence the autocrat more than a threat, give him the space not to repeat the brutalities he has already committed. At a certain point in the negotiation comes the question for democracies: when does compromise become failure? When is stopping war a shameful renunciation of vital interests? But you have to get to that point.