Hardly any local politician wants to work with the AfD – but that is easier said than done. An SPD and a CDU district administrator report what that means in practice.

The district administrator of Sonneberg, Robert Stuhlmann (AfD), enters the district office. Most district administrators in Thuringia belong to the CDU or SPD. Dealing with AfD people is not always easy for them. Image: dpa

Dhe political work in a district or municipal council follows different rules than in the Bundestag or a state parliament. Unlike the MPs there, the members of municipal representations work on an honorary basis. They control the work of the full-time mayors and district administrators. In order to get into office, however, they are almost never dependent on volunteers. Local law in almost all federal states provides for direct elections.

If the full-time employees want to implement their political ideas, they still need a majority in the representations. This is not always easy to obtain: coalitions in district councils and municipal councils are rarer than at federal or state level. Many mayors and district administrators have to organize new majorities for each vote. They see themselves as communicators and actually talk to everyone. This makes it difficult to put a firewall on a faction. In order to rule out cooperation with the AfD, no party congress resolution at the beginning of the election period is sufficient. Rather, it is an ongoing task that costs a lot of time and nerves.