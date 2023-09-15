WEvery now and then Thuringia brings unrest to the entire CDU. On Thursday, the opposition Thuringian Union faction in the Erfurt state parliament passed a law to reduce the real estate transfer tax. She did this together with the factions of the FDP and the AfD led by Björn Höcke, a party that is classified by the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution as having proven right-wing extremist tendencies. Was that okay because the CDU can’t help it if the AfD agrees to their application? Or did she break a taboo and tear down the firewall, as the SPD, Greens and Left say?

The CDU argued about it publicly and privately on Friday. In addition to approval of the behavior of the Thuringian CDU, as expressed by party leader Friedrich Merz and the CSU chairman, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder, there were critical voices on Friday. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein and CDU state chairman Daniel Günther, who is considered to be part of the liberal wing of the party, called for his party to differentiate more consistently from the AfD. “The position of the CDU Schleswig-Holstein is clear: any kind of cooperation with the AfD is ruled out. This also applies to your own initiatives, which foreseeably only have a chance of success with the help of this party,” Günther told the FAZ. This is the case in the Thuringian state parliament as long as the parties in the red-red-green minority government under left-wing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow do not join forces agree on a common line with the CDU.

Scholz: Agree, no collaboration yet

Günther further said that the increasing radicalization of the AfD requires “an even more consistent stance, especially from a conservative party.” An approach like the one currently taking place in Thuringia contradicts this. What is needed is a “CDU with an unwavering stance: There is no majority with our votes that is dependent on the votes of the AfD.” CDU members of the Bundestag, who did not want to be quoted by name, also described the Thuringian CDU’s actions as “fatal.” and expressed the view that ultimately only the AfD would use it.

Other CDU politicians supported the actions of the Thuringian CDU and thus the stance of party leader Merz. Thorsten Frei, First Parliamentary Managing Director of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, repeated Merz’s statement that the Union cannot make its parliamentary initiatives dependent on whether it meets with the approval or rejection of the AfD. “We are doing what we think is right and necessary in the matter,” Frei told the F.AZ. “If we were to make parliamentary initiatives conditional on the AfD not agreeing to them, we would be giving this party a kind of veto right and an influence that it is not allowed to have in any way.” Frei referred to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who himself recently said in an interview that the AfD’s approval does not mean cooperation.







Agreements between the CDU and AfD

Support for the Thuringian CDU also came from neighboring Brandenburg from the local CDU chairman Jan Redmann. The criticism that is now being expressed by the SPD and the Greens, who are talking about breaking taboos and tearing down the firewall, is “hypocritical,” Redmann told the FAZ. If the Red-Red-Green in Thuringia approves a project with the votes of the AfD, he will listen no outcry from the SPD and the Greens from Berlin. “People are fed up with these tactical games,” Redmann repeated a sentence similar to that made by the Thuringian CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt after the vote. For thousands of families, the dream of owning their own home is currently shattered. “The CDU Thuringia gave an answer to this that corresponds 100 percent to the CDU program. The approval of others doesn’t change that,” says Redmann.

In Thuringia, two allegations in particular were discussed on Friday following Thursday’s vote: Did the CDU and AfD agree beforehand? And: Did the Red-Red-Green not want any compromise on the matter in anticipation of the scandal? CDU parliamentary group leader Voigt had already assured in advance that he had not made any agreements with the AfD regarding the content. When the vote on Thursday threatened to be postponed to Friday due to time constraints, the CDU withdrew a rather unimportant motion on the heating law. The AfD did the same with its alternative proposal prepared for this purpose. Both groups thus made room for the agenda item to reduce the real estate transfer tax. The CDU and the AfD parliamentary groups had agreed on this beforehand, said the parliamentary director of the AfD parliamentary group, Torben Braga, to the newspaper “Thüringer Allgemeine”. His CDU counterpart Andreas Bühl did not contradict this, but said on Friday when asked that he exchanged ideas with the managing directors of the other parliamentary groups on every plenary day and had informed them on Thursday that the CDU was withdrawing the said agenda item.