I.In the past week I have wondered whether it makes sense to exchange a property for many shares. That does not seem to have gone over well with some of you, presumably “fanatical” supporters of concrete gold. Shares are currently highly valued, wrote me a reader, and it shows a certain naivety to exchange solid properties for shares at high prices.

What do you think of this, dear readers, do you see it that way? If that is the case, then clearly I have failed to bring you the real problem with this story. Will you give me a second chance to show you that past financial success is no guarantee of future sunshine? With this in mind, I would like to give you the choice of whether an apartment building or 52 “special” stocks are a better investment.