Even after Hanau and the NSU, the security authorities did not develop consistently. But only new structures can help against structural racism.

In the wake of the Hanau attack, we are experiencing a veritable déjà vu. The relatives of the victims complain of suspicion and insensitive treatment, the explanation is full of gaps and ambiguities, and the fight against racism seems anything but consistent. Didn’t we hear these things after the NSU murder series became known?

It is certainly a step forward – especially compared to the attacks in Mölln or Solingen in the 1990s – that the voices of those affected have a large presence: Their dissatisfaction and the further dissatisfaction of many “black heads” with the lack of consequences is clearly noticeable, if for example the survivor of the attack in anau, Piter Minnemann, speaks of “structural racism”. Exactly this designation marks the difference to the words of the Chancellor, who shows no ambivalences on the subject, but speaks of racism as a “poison”. Who administered this poison to “us”? In this picture, “our” society is perfectly healthy, the alleged disease comes from outside.

Do the perpetrators from Halle or Hanau not belong to society? Do they have no role models, like-minded people, parents? Don’t they get legitimation from a minister of the interior who, after racist riots in Chemnitz, expresses his understanding for the attackers and describes migration as the “mother of all political problems”?

Frantz Fanon once said that racism doesn’t just happen – a society is either racist or it isn’t. The Hanau attack also did not happen suddenly. Since 2015, there have been a series of attacks on refugees’ accommodation, which the security authorities have never seen for what they were: right-wing terrorism. In the radical and authoritarian-populist right, the idea of ​​a “great exchange” is rampant, which says that the aloof elites of Western countries are consciously bringing about a change in the population through immigration. These people consider themselves a minority and see the violence as legitimate resistance. In this respect, it was clear that a great danger emanates from people, some of whom are mentally stressed, who ideologically arm themselves and then attack, following the example of Anders Breivik. With Islamism, the authorities have prepared themselves for this scenario and thus prevented attacks – so why not here?

Fairy tales of foreign crime

And what happened in and after Hanau? The reports from the relatives show that the police authorities did not draw the slightest conclusion from the numerous NSU reports. The first assumption at the crime scene was that it was a kind of showdown in the context of “organized foreign crime”. This also fits in with the previous nationwide and regular raids in shisha bars, which, according to the police, only served to strengthen the subjective sense of security “of the population”. The protection of the constitution has only had a president for two years who does not sympathize with the AfD: When it comes to right-wing terrorism, the institution is still mercilessly behind.

Neither in the wake of NSU nor of Hanau, the security authorities have undergone consistent organizational development in order to adapt to the diversity of society. It is not even understood that “profiling” according to skin color or ethnic criteria is not only wrong, but also completely counterproductive for one’s own work.

After all, there was a cabinet committee on racism – one could reply – and it also presented measures. The “catalog” published in November 2020 is a joke, however. The 89 points sound like a lot, but they are only a list of hardly coherent individual projects. Even the “strengthening of integration measures with a sports connection” is sold as a fight against racism. Such lists are as well known as their notorious ineffectiveness.

There is money, but not concepts

Instead of initiating all kinds of time-limited measures in which active people again wear themselves out badly paid, it should be about a conceptually well thought-out, systematic and long-term strategy. This would include “diversity plans” as well as “mainstreaming” legislative texts with a view to racist effects; the realization of equal opportunities in the educational establishment as well as the further development of the Equal Treatment Act into an effective tool. If racism is “structural”, then structures must also be changed or newly created.

The money is there – it is only spent ineffectively. The word research appears 13 times in the catalog of measures. But what is research supposed to prove that we don’t yet know? Hasn’t there been research on racism in this country for decades and countless reports on the subject that are not even taken note of? There is now an entire industry of training and advice against racism, which primarily teaches which language is the right one.

This is ultimately a new middle class gymnastics, which in the end leads to the educated being “mindful”, while at the same time protecting their children from “problem schools”, avoiding shisha bars or the window cleaner of Arab origin in their own Don’t move the apartment from the side. Fanon was quite right, racism is one of the great inequalities of the modern age. Symbol politics, social technology and avoiding the N-word are certainly not enough.