We’ve become familiar with those ads portraying insurance companies as friendly, caring people looking out for your best interests. Yet, faced with an injury claim, they act differently. Insurance companies are in the business of making money. They notoriously implement tactics to deny, minimize, or delay the amount of damages payable to the injured claimant. Getting them to pay you the true value of your claim can be much more difficult than you had expected.

That said, when injured in a motorcycle accident, knowing how to deal with the insurance company is key to maximizing your settlement. The first step is to isolate the causes of motorcycle crashes and find the procedure related to the one you have experienced. The report should prove how the resulting injuries have affected your life. You should also understand how to fight back and avoid being duped by settlement tactics employed by the insurance company.

Report the Incident But Remain Cautious

Insurance companies have strict deadlines for reporting motorcycle accidents. You should notify the insurance carrier a day or two after the incident. You don’t provide much information other than letting them know where and when the crash happened and the other parties’ contact information. Don’t speculate about what happened or admit fault when you make your initial report.

Understand the Insurance Adjuster’s Job

While insurance adjusters may be very kind, their primary duty is to save their company as much money as possible. This typically involves settling claims quickly and for as little as possible. Their training involves psychology, mixing up friendliness and threats to undermine your case. Some of the ways insurance adjusters make things difficult after a motorcycle crash include:

Alleging that you’re also to blame for the accident

Using biases or prejudice to make you seem like a reckless motorcyclist

Contacting you right away and promising a quick payment

Alleging that your injuries are not as severe as you’re claiming

Offering lowball settlement and making you feel like you have no other option

Trying to convince you that you don’t need an attorney

Be Careful When the Insurance Company Calls You

Your insurance carrier or the other party’s insurance carrier will likely contact you and ask for a statement. The adjuster will sound friendly and offer sympathy to try and gain your trust. You need to be very careful about what you say because your words can be used to delegitimize the injuries, losses, and suffering you’ve endured. And do not be deceived into giving a recorded statement so you can receive compensation for your losses.

Do Not Accept the Initial Settlement Offer

When you’ve been injured in a motorcycle accident, you naturally want to get money as quickly as possible to cater for medical costs and household bills, especially if you can’t work due to your injuries. And insurance carriers often offer a settlement shortly after an accident, implying that the offer is a “now or never” deal. You must understand that an early settlement is rarely fair. You may not know the full extent of your injuries and damages.

Insurance settlement offers are final and binding. If you accept the initial offer, you’ll lose the right to gain further compensation even if your injuries or losses are more serious than you initially thought.

You Need to Work with a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer to Improve Your Settlement Outcome

As a motorcycle accident victim, you’re disadvantaged when dealing directly with the insurance company. As such, you want to consult with a motorcycle accident lawyer to protect your rights and maximize your settlement.

An attorney will handle all communication with the insurance carrier and help you avoid common pitfalls that could compromise the true value of your claim. They will listen to your story, assess your injuries and how they’ve affected your life, and build a strong case for your claim.

Your lawyer will determine all the damages you need to rebuild your life after a motorcycle accident, ensuring all past, present, and future damages are included. Your personal injury lawyer will employ their negotiation skills to get the best possible settlement in your case.

Bottom Line

Dealing with stubborn and dishonest insurance adjusters can be challenging after a motorcycle accident. Unrepresented victims risk receiving settlement offers far below what they deserve. Before proceeding with an insurance claim, working with a motorcycle accident lawyer is important to help you navigate the claims process and ensure you get a fair settlement.