The QAnon ideas are so absurd that one is actually ashamed to speak out about them. And yet it is instructive to take a closer look at them.

The symbol of the QAnon movement could be seen again and again at the demonstrations by corona deniers in recent weeks. In the social media, too, attempts are currently being made to infiltrate this conspiracy myth, which has its origins in the USA, into the German-speaking debate.

What the followers of this cult believe is so idiotic that one is actually ashamed to reproduce it. They refer to a mysterious QAnon, allegedly a senior government official who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations and prophecies on the Internet that have been proven to be false with beautiful regularity.

Allegedly in the USA there is a ring of child molesters who torture minors and bring them to politicians, actors and members of the “elite” as sex slaves. Donald Trump was brought into office by high-ranking military officials to put an end to this “cabal”. That is why the corona lockdown was staged – to free these children from underground tunnels in Central Park.

What was initially an internet phenomenon is now appearing more and more in public spaces. Propaganda channels like Fox and Russia Today reported on QAnon. At demos against Black Lives Matter rallies, the Q can be found on banners and T-shirts. More than a dozen Republican candidates for the US Congress have subscribed to the conspiracy myth. In Germany, among others, Xavier Naidoo is doing such nonsense on the internet. The Hanau attacker also spread QAnon nonsense in his confession video.

In the USA, after several attacks by Q supporters, the FBI has classified the movement as a terrorist threat. The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution would also be well advised to deal with the phenomenon that could trigger further acts of violence in this country – perhaps already at the weekend, when participants in the forbidden demonstrations by corona deniers come to Berlin and want to cool their faces.

Public bullshit

But as absurd as the QAnon ideas are, it is instructive to take a closer look at this conspiracy narrative to understand why it is believed against all common sense. It is not about “understanding the people” – anyone who spreads bullshit publicly has forfeited the right to be taken seriously. Rather, one has to look at the QAnon scam like a psychoanalyst would look at a psychosis, which, in a distorted and subconsciously distorted form, also reveals something about the patient’s real problems.

Viewed in this way, conspiracy theorists often address real social conflicts, for which they of course provide completely absurd interpretations and proposed solutions. Even the movement’s slogan “Where We Go One We Go All”, which is circulating on social media as the hashtag # WWG1WGA – what exactly it is supposed to mean is as unclear as most in the worldview of Q followers – perhaps refers to one The need for social solidarity that many lack after four decades of neoliberal devastation in the American community.

Conspiracy believers often address real social conflicts, but provide absurd interpretations

A need that is no longer met by political parties, trade unions or religion. One could also get politically outraged that 1 percent of Americans own $ 30 trillion, while the average wage in the US has not increased in 40 years. Or that the three richest US citizens combined have more money than the poorest 160 million of their compatriots, with African Americans being more severely affected by poverty. Or that 45.7 million Americans don’t have health insurance.

But if this is too complicated for you and if you need a simple enemy image to react to your understandable fears of social degradation, you will find it in supposedly well-networked elites and “globalists” who are supposedly above the law and can commit themselves to children with impunity. Unfortunately, there are always examples that seem to underpin such – often anti-Semitic connotations – views.

US justice works better for the rich

Banker Jeffrey Epstein could really abuse minors for decades and was friends with celebrities from the Clintons to Trump to Prince Andrew. After his first conviction in 2006, he was saved from serious punishment by a judge who later became US Secretary of Labor under Donald Trump and was able to continue to abuse adolescents for over a decade.

Donald Trump himself has boasted that he could shoot someone in the street without being prosecuted – which, in a justice system that works primarily for those who can afford expensive lawyers, can be seen as an escalation of real injustice. And as for the “globalists” – the protest against neoliberal, profit-oriented globalization, which is responsible for worldwide exploitation and environmental destruction, has been a left-wing project by organizations like Attac since the 1990s.

The screamers who are currently gathering under the banner of QAnon will probably not be able to win over such realpolitical resistance. With this kind of factual resistance, one can only wait for it to get boring at some point. But left-wing politics certainly have starting points for activism that simply tackles these problems – for example through higher taxes for the rich, the abolition of tax havens, strengthening of the trade unions, health insurance for everyone and a fair justice system. The fact that there is a lot going on in the USA and also in Germany is not a conspiracy theory.