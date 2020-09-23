Clouds were seen in the capital in the morning and evening on Tuesday, but the heat increased (Delhi Weather). People were troubled by the heat and humidity on Tuesday. The maximum temperature rose to 37.1 ° C, which was 3 ° C above normal. The minimum temperature was also 27.5 degrees Celsius.According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was also 3 degrees Celsius above normal. The air humidity level was 54 to 83 percent. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature can be 35 degrees Celsius. Winds can run at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Cloudy.

Summer will increase from thursday

From Thursday, the heat will start rising once again. The temperature will remain between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius till 28 September. However, there will be a slight drop in the minimum temperature and it can shrink to 25 ° C. Such heat in the last days of September is unusual for the capital. Earlier on September 8, the capital received 1.3 mm of rainfall. Since then, the weather has been dry.

Due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, continuous humid winds are reaching the capital with heat and humidity. From the second week of October, the people of the capital are likely to get rid of this season of heat and humidity.