On the old, unforgettable and unforgettable Heart, there was a wonderful column. It was called “My ass for a vote” and told the adventures of politicians to gain every single consensus. That column could be revised from a car market perspective because dealers today really do everything they can to sell. So after the news that Rivian is transforming a historic cinema into a maxi dealer, now comes the news from the Swedish “Soundtrack Your Brand” which creates soundtracks for dealerships. Background music that would sell more cars. We know that playlists have long animated design shops, shopping centers and fashion showrooms, but no one had ever thought of applying this strategy to car showrooms, which until now have remained typically 'silent'.

Yet, after a long experimentation with selected dealers, at “Soundtrack Your Brand” they say that songs transmitted in the correct way and included in ad hoc compilations, “improve customer experience and purchasing behaviour. Because background music influences customers' in-store experience.” And to reinforce the theory comes the MRC Data survey, an analysis provider for the world of music: 39% of US customers think that songs influence the business of a point of sale, 54.9% stayed longer in a store dealership and 41% declared themselves inclined to spend more time and money in a car showroom.

Okay, but what would be the right music? “The genres – they explain to Soundtrack Your Brand – must vary from store to store, from region to region because what is broadcast in the evening in a Volkswagen dealership in New York must be different from what is heard in the afternoon from a dealer in Chicago. And it also depends on the car brand.” More and more complicated therefore. In reality, this “customer squeeze” technology has already been used for a few years in the USA. And Stephanie Skinner, marketing manager for Michigan-based LaFontaine Automotive Group which operates 35 showrooms, explains that “the type of music we play varies by brand and location. The playlists at our Ford store in Birch Run, 90 miles north of Detroit, differ from those at the LaFontaine Ford dealership in Lansing, the capital of Michigan 90 miles northwest of Detroit.” Obviously you don't mention authors or musical genres, so as not to give an advantage to GM or Chrysler's competitors, but research says that the ideal music is that of easy listening, country and pop. Who knows how this strategy would be applied in Italy: Gigi d'Alessio in Naples, Venditti in Rome? Mystery. Of course, selling cars becomes increasingly complicated if we are at the point of having to create the right atmosphere.