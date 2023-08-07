Remember the dear old car dealer? That old line that welcomed you with a dazzling smile and that in the end, in addition to the machine itself, had convinced you to put all the possible and imaginable options inside? Forget everything, because on the line of a not too distant horizon a voice-over but just as persuasive will replace it. Merit, or fault, of platforms such as ChatGPT, created for transform the sales process in the dealership by replacing human consultants with virtual ones.

Johan Sundstrand, CEO of Phyron

All this is confirmed by the words of Johan Sundstrand, CEO of Phyron, a Swedish company that has been providing videos, digital services and innovative solutions to car manufacturers, dealerships and large e-commerce players since 2020. A colossus that currently supplies more than 1,500 customers throughout the Old Continent. “Phyron is able to add the world’s first voice-over technology to its AI-powered video software. It is initially in over 22 languages, female or male, with selectable tone and accents – explains Sundstrand – We know what the automotive market is more competitive than ever in the field of sales to private individuals, and in this context anything that offers a competitive advantage to companies and increases efficiency is welcomed. AI-powered videos are proven to sell cars faster. And the addition of AI-powered voiceover will only increase impact and efficiency.”

Images with various camera angles

Phyron uses a dealer or car brand supplied data feed with at least three still images and key product details. Artificial intelligence identifies the car properties in the images, including various camera angles, interior and exterior elements, then removes the backgrounds and replaces them with a neutral one. The software then adds special effects, shadows and overlays to the desired product specification with offers for the customer on the relevant images, including the price.

Fast development

According to the Swedish company everything is galloping to supersonic speed. The pace at which self-learning software is developing and being adopted by retailers is staggering, with the AI-powered sales process estimated to be around 18 months away. Much closer than a pale horizon.