Traders said that tailoring shops in the country raised the prices of tailoring “canadirs” and Eid clothes by up to 20% due to the increased demand for them, in addition to the fact that a large number of them decided to stop receiving requests for tailoring for “Eid” since the middle of the month of Ramadan, citing the increase in requests and the lack of… Having enough time to finish it.

They told “Emirates Today” that the problem of not receiving requests for custom-made Eid clothes extends every year, noting at the same time that some stores are open for reservations by phone only.

For their part, two workers in tailoring shops reported that stopping receiving orders for Eid is due to the increasing demand on the part of customers, which makes it difficult to complete the fulfillment of new orders on time, pointing out that the shops put forward offers on tailoring “skinnaders” and Eid clothes at the beginning of the year. RAMADAN month.

In detail, citizen Muhammad Al-Shehhi said that a number of tailoring shops informed him that they had stopped receiving requests for tailoring “canadirs” since the middle of the current month of Ramadan, due to the lack of sufficient time to finish them, indicating that prices had risen by rates that reached 20% compared to the period before the Eid, due to Increased demand for custom-made Eid clothes.

Citizen Jassim Al-Marzouqi agreed with him that tailoring shops stopped receiving requests for tailoring, saying: “I began the journey of tailoring Eid canards about 10 days after the beginning of the month of Ramadan, but I faced a crisis in finding a shop that would receive fabrics to sew for me and my children,” noting that This always appears with every Eid, as shop workers confirm that the increased demand is the reason behind not accepting new orders.

Citizen Saleh Muhammad also agreed with Al-Marzouqi that the problem of not receiving requests for custom-made Eid clothes extends every year, noting that he seeks to go to stores to take measurements for himself and his children at a time when some stores are open for reservations by phone only, and thus he faces difficulty in finding enough time. To detail the “canadirs” due to the closure of receiving Eid orders, confirming that prices have increased by rates of up to 20%.

For their part, two workers in tailoring shops, Masroor Khan and Rahman Muhammad, confirmed that the significant increase in the number of orders prompted many shops to close their doors and stop receiving any new orders so that customers’ previous orders could be completed on time, and to postpone any new orders until after Eid al-Fitr. .

They said that tailoring shops have witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of orders from citizens and residents, reaching 100% since the beginning of the current month of Ramadan, which makes it difficult for many shops to receive more orders since the middle of Ramadan, especially since a large number of customers want to come to the shops and take Measurements despite the availability of reservations over the phone, which exhausts the shops’ time and delays the completion of customers’ requests during Ramadan, noting that the shops put forward offers on tailor-made “skinnies” and Eid clothes at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.