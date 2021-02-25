W.A few days before the next federal-state consultations, the fronts harden in the discussion about easing the lockdown. The managing director of the HDE trade association, Stefan Genth, called on Thursday in Berlin to open the closed shops on March 8th. “We now need the entry into the exit from the lockdown.” Of the 200,000 affected companies, 50,000 are in acute need. “What happens here cannot comply with the Basic Law”, criticized the head of the textile retailer Ernsting’s Family, Timm Homann. In other European countries, the shops are reopened despite some higher numbers of infections.

Business concerns about a renewed extension of the lockdown beyond March 7 are growing. The number of infections has been rising again for a few days, and the threshold value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days, which was last set by the Prime Minister and the Chancellery, is unlikely to be reached in most counties.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has indicated that the use of free rapid tests could create a buffer. However, as announced, these should not be available next week, but only in the course of March. The retailers are counting on the citizens taking advantage of this offer and dealing responsibly with the results. That the staff at the entrance check negative test results is unrealistic, said Homann.

Bavaria, of all places, is loosening up

According to a survey by the HDE, more than a quarter of fashion retailers plan to take legal action against the closure of their own stores. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, five retailers have sued the closings before the Münster Higher Administrative Court, including the textile chain Breuninger, but also the DIY chain Obi and a branch of Media Markt / Saturn. The company closings that have existed for more than two months are disproportionate, argues the Germany boss of the electronics retailer, Florian Gietl. The book retail chain Thalia also wants to sue.

In contrast to the Netherlands and Poland, there are no known cases in this country of companies that defy the applicable bans and still want to open. But the pressure on politics is also so great. Individual state governments create the first facts even before the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 3rd. The otherwise strict Bavarian state government announced that hardware stores, garden centers and nail salons will be allowed to reopen from next Monday.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, where voting will take place soon, flower shops, driving schools and pedicure studios will also be allowed to open from Monday. Garden and hardware stores can sell a “garden center-typical range” outside. Shopping in clothing stores should also be possible again by making an appointment. Hessen also wants to make shopping possible with an appointment. There is no start date for this yet. Ralph Brinkhaus, Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, fears shopping tourism between the federal states.

The German Association of Cities pleads for a cautious course. “It is not time to make major easing now,” said President Burkhard Jung. Although the vacancy rate in the cities is “striking”, this is not only due to Corona, but also to the general change in shopping behavior. The organization is demanding 2.5 billion euros from politicians over the next five years to use land for other purposes. “Trade can no longer be replaced by trade everywhere,” said Jung.