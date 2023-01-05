SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Sales of new cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses in 2023 should remain practically stable compared to last year, estimated this Thursday by the association of distributors, Fenabrave, in a forecast that, if fulfilled, will mark a third year of weak performance in the sector.

The entity’s expectation is that the licensing of new vehicles this year will grow only 0.1% compared to 2022, to 2.105 million units. In 2022, sales totaled 2.104 million new vehicles, down 0.7% compared to 2021.

Factors such as declining income, high interest rates, lack of components in production that restrict the supply of more accessible models and changes in technology are pointed out by the sector as reasons for the performance of an industry that has a production capacity of 4.5 million vehicles per year, but which since 2015 has registered sales of about half of this volume, with the exception of 2.8 million units in 2019.

“With a lack of product, the automaker produces what gives the most results”, said the president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Junior, referring to the most profitable models such as SUVs and pickup trucks. “The (sales) volume is fundamental for everything, but what is being done is being done at this time when there is a shortage of parts and macroeconomic uncertainties”, he added.

As uncertainties, the director and the consultant hired by Fenabrave Tereza Fernandez to draw up the entity’s projections cited the war in Ukraine, which continues with no forecast of outcome, the rise in Covid-19 infections in China, which threaten the supply of electronic components to assemblers, and what will be the measures that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should adopt to allow the reduction of interest rates in the economy.

Fenabrave data indirectly indicate an environment of restricted income for the population to purchase vehicles, based on the prospects for motorcycles and buses, the only two segments in the universe covered by the entity to have more significant growth forecasts for this year.

The estimate for motorcycles is a 9% increase in sales, to 1.48 million units, driven by demand from app delivery people, according to the entity. The perspective for buses is for growth of 5%, to 22.95 thousand vehicles, guided by the demand for road trips, in view of the sharp rise in the prices of airline tickets, said Andreta Junior.

“There are also many customers who are not able to use their cars due to the cost of fuel… The prices of airline tickets are exploding and this leads us to believe that this will increase the demand for buses as well”, said the president of Fenabrave to journalists.

Including motorcycles and road implements, Fenabrave forecasts a 3.3% growth in registrations this year, to 3.66 million units.

According to Fernandez, the “scenario is very difficult to quantify because internal and external variables are quite wide”. She stated that the “car loan market has slowed down in recent months… With rising defaults, banks are becoming more restrictive on credit”. Defaults on vehicle financing, according to her, are at 5.5% compared to a historic level of 3%.

“With this foggy scenario, in which we cannot see 50 meters ahead, I hope that in the next three months we can give a maintenance bias, positive or low for the forecasts”, said Andreta Junior. “Our bias is pretty conservative at this point.”

He cited as a positive factor for this year the maintenance of assistance assistance of 600 reais renamed Bolsa Família by the Lula government. “This will move the market. Moving the base of the pyramid, we believe that the market will remain balanced, if automakers are able to produce the cars we demand.”

In December, sales of new cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses rose 6.3% compared to November and 4.78% compared to December 2021, to 216.92 thousand units, according to Fenabrave data.

Meanwhile, motorcycle licensing shot up 7.2% in the monthly comparison and 17.6% in the annual comparison, ending the year with a jump of 17.7%, to 1.36 million units. In buses, the movement was even more significant, advancing 26.6% compared to November and 77.2% compared to December 2021, surprising Fenabrave and closing 2022 with an increase of 23.4%, the best performance among all segments calculated .

As for trucks, Fenabrave’s perspective is for stability in new sales this year, at 124,600 units, affected in part by the change in pollutant emission reduction technology, which makes models more expensive. In 2022, the segment retreated 2.1%.

The perspective of trucks, a traditional indicator of economic growth, helps to pressure the forecast for road implements, which according to Fenabrave should see sales drop 10%, hitting companies like Randon, which operate in the segment with products such as bodies, trailers and semi-trailers.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)