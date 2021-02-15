A vehicle dealership in Santa Cruiz de Tenerife. Miguel Barreto / EFE

The collapse of vehicle sales in Spain had a direct effect on employment at dealerships: 8,075 jobs were destroyed and the continued market downturn threatens to leave more workers on the streets this year if registrations are not recovered. For now, the president of the Faconauto sector employer’s association, Gerardo Pérez, has described the situation as “catastrophic”, after sales fell by more than 50% in January and the reduction was around 40% in the days that we carry from February. The sector only sees the recovery of 2019 volumes in 2022.

Point of sale billing fell by 19%, a figure better than the decrease suffered last year in registrations, which was 32%. Revenues from new vehicle sales (20%), after-sales services (19%) and the sale of second-hand vehicles (14.7%) worsened. Despite this, profitability improved an average of 1.2% compared to 2019. “Despite the strong impact of the pandemic and the economic crisis, dealerships have been able to maintain the positive profitability of our businesses, although with a margin very narrow, rickety ”, he said.

Despite the evolution of income, Pérez wanted to show an optimistic version, especially from the second semester, when he believes that, driven by a high percentage of vaccinations, sales could grow. Faconauto considers in the best scenario a rebound in commercial activity that places sales above one million units, while the most negative estimates would place that figure at around 900,000 vehicles sold, which would allow an improvement of 50,000 units in the results of the last year.

“We can still reverse the situation,” said the president of the concessionaires, who reiterated the need for the Government to offer help to buyers with a more ambitious (and more expensive) reissue of the Renove Plan, recovered in the second half of the year passed with little impact on the market. “You have to spend 400 euros [la cuantía que subvencionaba el Ministerio de Industria el año pasado] at 1,000 euros per vehicle, he stated in a telematic press conference.

The concessionaires’ association welcomes the Government’s announcement to reissue the Moves Plan, of subsidies for the acquisition of vehicles and electrical infrastructures, and raise the total amount to 400 million euros (with the possibility of reaching 800 million, but regrets that only bet on a type of vehicle that barely covers 25% of the market and is restricted to a segment of the population with some economic capacity. “We need that in 75% of the market, that of the combustion engine, the consumer has a incentive ”, he said about the absence of the Renove Plan, which covered that plot.

In addition to these aid, Faconauto insists on a subsidized vehicle scrapping plan that is not contingent on the acquisition of a new vehicle to remove between three and four million cars that are rarely used from the roads. And it is also betting that the Government definitively assumes the end of the registration tax, considered by the sector a toll for the purchase of new cars, and approves a new tax linked to pollution and vehicle use, which could replace the current one road tax, which is levied on the power of the car.