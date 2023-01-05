Dealers interacted with the provisions of the law, and called for tightening control over the implementation of domestic labor recruitment offices, of the decisions and laws issued by the Ministry and the competent authorities, and not to manipulate the procedures and fees for recruiting domestic workers, especially domestic workers.

One of the dealers, Muhammad Al-Mazmi, said: “It is wrong for the labor recruitment office to send helpers, especially domestic workers, without a medical examination, and when the employer begins the procedures for adjusting status and residency, he discovers through the medical examination that she has an infectious disease such as tuberculosis and others.”

He called on the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to compel recruitment agencies to conduct medical examinations for domestic workers before sending them to the homes of employers, so that they do not mix with families with children, which could cause one of them to contract an infectious disease.

He stated that recruitment offices generally collect domestic helpers recruited in shared accommodation, and thus there is an opportunity to transmit the infection from one infected person to another.

And Abeer Halil called for the need to reconsider the fees approved by the offices because they are greatly exaggerated.”

She added, “It is necessary to review the conditions of the packages, because they did not prevent the flight of workers, and the head of the family incurred huge sums of money.”

Umm Khalid said: “The ministry must oblige the domestic labor recruitment offices to return the money that was paid to the offices in the event that the domestic worker is returned to the office, according to the terms specified in the contract.”

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had stated that the fine imposed on domestic labor recruitment offices that do not comply with the package prices is 5,000 dirhams for each case, in the event of non-compliance with the prices of service packages approved by the Ministry or contracts outside electronic systems, as stipulated in the Council’s decision. Ministers No. 106 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 regarding domestic service workers. The law and its executive regulations clarified a set of violations and administrative penalties that would increase the compliance of domestic labor recruitment agencies with the law, in a way that guarantees the rights of employers and families who deal with the agencies.

The decree-law and its executive regulations stated that the fine for non-compliance with the contract forms approved by the Ministry is 5,000 dirhams for each case, and the fine for presenting the resume of a violating domestic worker or for him with a complaint of interruption from work is 5,000 dirhams for each case, and a fine of 5,000 dirhams is specified. For each case in the event of contracting with a domestic worker who did not fulfill the medical examination or the conditions for issuing residence.

While the law and its implementing regulations set a fine of 2,000 dirhams in the event of non-compliance with displaying the prices of service packages approved by the Ministry in a clear place for customers, as well as in the event of non-compliance with refunding all or part of the recruitment amount to the employer, within the specified period, which is two weeks from the date of returning the worker. The assistant to the domestic labor recruitment office, or from the date of reporting his absence from work. The law and its implementing regulations stated that in the event that the domestic worker is not available to the employer during the period agreed upon when recruiting him to work from outside the country, the recruitment office will be fined 100 dirhams for each day of delay, with a maximum of 1000 dirhams.