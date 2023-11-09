We’re not entirely sure how things are in America, but here no one is holding a gun to your head telling you to buy a car. That a dealer wants to charge almost three times as much for a car is up to him. There’s a good chance no one will buy his car. This is the case at a dealer in Maryland, USA, but one detail makes it a little funnier.

A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye sits in the dealer’s showroom in Maryland. It is one of the very last muscle cars from Dodge with a V8, so that will make quite a few people happy. The recommended retail price of the car is about $133,000 (124,000 euros), but because there is a tight market, the dealer makes a small price adjustment himself. On top of the recommended retail price he adds $250,000 (234,000 euros).

A small detail

But that might not even be the most ridiculous thing. You would think that for a quarter of a million dollars you really get everything, but the dealer also casually asks for 195 dollars for a set of lock bolts. As if with a fine of 900,000 euros you also have to pay 9 euros in administration costs. Oh wait, it is. Speaking of which: the dealer also wants 500 euros for administration costs.