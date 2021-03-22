In response to the demand of the multiscreen viewer, accustomed to consuming audiovisual fiction in a fragmented manner on different devices constantly and immediately, the offer of fast and easy-to-digest series is growing. Pieces of diminishing format that can be eaten on the same computer, in a silly time, while we do other household chores. While we cook, or do the laundry with the television in the background. While we wait for our turn at the bank, via mobile, or traveling by subway to kill time. The mini-series ‘Dealer’, now available on Netflix, responds to this unstoppable need. The ten chapters available in streaming do not reach 15 minutes on average, they are of short duration, with which one can see a season as if we were watching an exploded movie in a marathon of less than two hours.

This production of French nationality signs up for ‘found footage’, a trend in the audiovisual medium that does not seem to be running out: it significantly reduces costs and works very well in genre stories, especially horror and thriller. On this occasion, a video clip maker chases with a Go Pro camera attached to his chest a small-time trafficker who deals in the outskirts of a city in the south of France. He intends to film a video clip, with the help of a friend who also records, camera on his shoulder, the day to day and the movements of a camel with charisma who wants to be a rapper. The record company puts pressure on the filmmaker, wants to gather material with the potential to release a punchy music clip. The reality is there, in the streets of a neighborhood where gangs have an easy trigger and bullets fly, corrupt police officers roam freely and you risk your skin every day stepping on the asphalt in the middle of a war between gang members. Narcos in front of the pasma, passed back.

The phenomenon ‘found footage’, indebted to the success of ‘The Blair Witch Project’, via ‘Cannibal Holocaust’, has fueled genre cinema in recent times after the bombing of low-budget initiatives such as ‘Paranormal Activity’, later converted in a succulent franchise (‘Host’ is the most recent example). With the aesthetics of a mockumentary, ‘Dealer’ looks for the frantic rhyme, breaking the rules of the narrative resource it uses, the found footage, to be more dynamic. The handheld camera picks up tense situations that work with unequal energy, but the series is viewed with little difficulty, thanks to the scant minute footage of its lines. The initial episode is supported by seven adrenaline-fueled minutes that leave the conflict raised, the development of which is barely stopped.

This is an ideal format to entertain yourself for a while when you don’t feel like paying too much attention. The public’s ability to concentrate is in danger of extinction. The images that parade before our eyes do not have the force of ‘Les miserables’, a social cinema with nerve, even if it goes through similar scenarios, but we are not going to ask for pears from the elm either. Ange Basterga and Nicolás López -the Chilean from ‘Average Rojo’ and ‘Aftershock’, produced by Eli Roth- resolve with dignity. Sébastien Houbani (‘Rascal’) leads a cast of young performers, newcomers and street extras, with little or no experience.

‘Dealer’ bets on action with some moments that border on terror. With proposals of this nature, perhaps Netflix intends to eat Instagram a bit of toast, passing through YouTube, Facebook and other social networks on the bus ride home. Quibi already tried and died in the attempt (Does anyone remember this platform?). It is time to conform to current customs in the consumption of audiovisual material. The market rules.