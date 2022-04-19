Dealer accused of death of rapper Mac Miller jailed for almost 11 years

Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, charged with the death of rapper Mac Miller, was jailed for 10 years and 11 months. About it informs Rolling stone.

In court, the drug dealer said that he was only an intermediary and did not know that the illegal drugs provided to the artist were saturated with fentanyl (an opioid analgesic), which caused the death of the 26-year-old rapper as a result of an overdose.

Initially, Reavis’ lawyers sought a five-year sentence. The prosecutor’s office recommended that the drug dealer be sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. In November last year, Reavis pleaded guilty.

“And I know that no matter what happens today, I am lucky because my family is here and I am here and I will be with them again. I feel terrible. I’m not the same anymore. My point of view has changed. My heart has changed,” the dealer said in court.

Before the announcement of the verdict, the jury read a letter from the mother of the deceased artist, in which the woman admitted that she still had not been able to recover from the sudden death of her son.

“We talked almost every day about everything – about his life, plans, music, dreams. He would never knowingly take fentanyl pills, ever. He wanted to live and thought about the future. The abyss in my heart will forever remain with me, ”the letter said.

The lawsuit surrounding the death of Mac Miller also involved two other defendants who were involved in the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

On September 8, 2018, the musician was found dead at his home in San Fernando, California with “visible signs of a drug overdose”. Shortly before this, the rapper broke up with his girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, after which Miller’s fans accused the performer of the artist’s death.