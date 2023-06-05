Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Debate called for: military expert Carlo Masala insists on the purchase of drones for Germany – and advocates cooperation with Turkey.

Munich – With a special fund of 100 billion euros, Germany wants to upgrade the Bundeswehr and ensure the “strengthening of alliance and defense capabilities”. But from the point of view of a military expert, one topic is neglected: drones.

With a view to the NATO exercise “Air Defender 2023”, Carlo Masala, professor at the Bundeswehr University, sees an urgent need for action: “It is totally absurd that we are not discussing drones,” says Masala Süddeutsche Zeitung. “It’s completely incomprehensible to me. We would have to invest a lot more in drones.” In addition to the Ukraine war, the most recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia would also have shown how important drones can be in the course of a war today.

Military expert Masala: Germany should buy drones from Turkey

Germany shouldn’t just rely on expensive new developments and large drones like the Heron TP, says Masala. Small drones that only cost a few thousand euros should also play a role in the future. A suggestion Masalas to Germany is Turkey Bayraktar drones to buy, which is also used by the Ukrainian army. This is “also a lever to improve German-Turkish relations”. The war in Ukraine shows “that the whole range is used”. From reconnaissance to armed drones, the Bundeswehr needs everything that can be procured. According to Masala, the pressure to go on the offensive when buying drones is growing.

A Heron TP drone. Military expert Carlo Masala calls for discussions about more drones for the Bundeswehr. (symbol photo) © Amir Cohen/dpa

From June 12th to 23rd, the NATO maneuver “Air Defender 2023” will take place, above all over German airspace. The purpose of the exercise is to simulate a raid by an eastern military alliance. Around 10,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft are involved in the exercise, with almost 60 aircraft coming from Germany. But this is more about the classic air war. According to military experts, one of the most important lessons from the war is how dangerous but also crucial drones and artificial intelligence can be in warfare. In return, modern and comprehensive air defense and anti-aircraft defense are also playing an increasingly important role. Bundeswehr circles also see loud SZ large deficits in the field of drones.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Deficits in drones? Experts see a need for action in the Bundeswehr

Above all, German devices would help Ukraine with drone defense. The Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank in particular is said to be effective at shooting down drones. And the “Iris-T SLM” air defense system provides crucial help in protecting cities like Kiev from Russian attacks. Despite all this and the new threat posed by Russia, the topic only plays a subordinate role in the build-up of the German armed forces and in the forthcoming NATO exercise. (lrg/afp)