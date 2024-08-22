From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/22/2024 – 13:38

The early purchase of the remaining stake in Comerc consolidates Vibra as a “multi-energy” platform and eliminates a risk that existed for the coming years and that could even impede business growth, according to company executives.

Vibra announced on Wednesday night, the 21st, that it had reached an agreement to bring forward the right to purchase the remaining 50% stake in the electricity company Comerc, together with Perfin Infra and other Comerc shareholders, for the amount of 3.52 billion reais.

In conference calls to comment on the deal, Vibra’s CEO, Ernesto Pousada, stated that the decision was taken at that time to eliminate the risk that the other Comerc shareholders would exercise the “put option” at any time between 2026 and 2028, under conditions that would be less advantageous for Vibra.

“It was something that would be absolutely beyond our control, and we have ambitions to continue growing… We still see great potential for growth in the fuels and lubricants business, and this put remaining open to be exercised between 2026 and 2028 could limit our possibility of new investments and growth,” said Pousada.

At around 12:50 pm, Vibra shares fell almost 4%, making it the fourth biggest drop on the Ibovespa.

The company’s CFO, Augusto Ribeiro, also highlighted that with the deal Vibra anticipates synergies estimated at R$1.4 billion, including reduction of financial costs, optimization of the tax structure and operational costs, which will be implemented within two years.

With an EBITDA expected to reach R$1 billion this year, Comerc has around 80% of its profit coming from renewable energy generation, both centralized (large parks) and distributed (small solar plants). Its generating park currently totals 2.1 gigawatts (GW) already in operation, with few projects remaining to be completed.

According to Pousada, Comerc will provide returns to Vibra’s shareholders, who will focus over the next 12 to 18 months on extracting the estimated synergies and growing in an “asset light” manner (without large outlays), mainly in the commercialization of energy in the free market, aiming at the new movement of opening up to smaller consumers.

Executives also stressed that the transaction will not impact Vibra’s profit and dividend distribution prospects.

“We maintain our policy of distributing 40% of net profit, and our forecast, even with Comerc, is that our net profit will continue to grow,” stated the CEO.

Pousada said Vibra has “no passion” for specific assets and could make divestments in the future if it makes sense from a capital allocation standpoint.

“We have no passion (for assets), if the best capital allocation for Vibra is to bring in a strategic or financial partner (for Comerc), we will do that. Or sell some Comerc assets, if it makes sense,” he said.