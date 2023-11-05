Zelensky announced plans to change Ukraine’s strategy towards Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News that he plans to change his strategy towards Russia. The military is developing various operations to move forward, he said.

Our military comes up with different plans, different operations in order to move forward faster and deliver unexpected attacks on Russia Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, the head of state admitted that such actions are impossible without appropriate weapons.

This statement came against the backdrop of disagreements between the head of state and the command of the Ukrainian troops and the West’s fatigue from helping Kyiv. As the British newspaper The Times reported, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valeriy Zaluzhny and Zelensky disagreed about the completion of the offensive.

According to the commander-in-chief, it has come to an end, it is necessary to maintain current positions. However, the Ukrainian leader is not going to stop the offensive.

Zelensky admitted that part of the population in the West is tired of the conflict in Ukraine

Zelensky admitted that part of the population in the West, including politicians, is tired of the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that “there is no alternative” to continuing assistance to Kyiv, despite the fatigue of European politicians from this support.

Of course, many people in the world are tired—that's understandable. I think your help will be critical over the coming year and it will make all the difference Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader admitted that in a year Western countries will be able to reduce the amount of assistance to the republic due to a reduction in the budget deficit, economic growth and the return of refugees from abroad who will begin to work and pay taxes.

Zelensky also invited the United States and other Western countries to finance Ukraine on credit, promising to return these funds after the end of hostilities.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States began to gradually reduce aid to Ukraine due to the depletion of funds allocated by Congress. She explained that Washington began to allocate smaller packages of military support in order to be able to provide support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “for as long as possible.”

Zelensky believes that other countries can negotiate with Russia to resolve the conflict

Zelensky said that other states could negotiate with Russia to resolve the conflict. He expressed confidence that some countries at the level of intelligence services or advisers to heads of state are talking with Moscow about how to resolve the current situation.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that there is no open pressure on him to start a dialogue with Russia.

There are many different voices around us. I heard a lot of different voices and emotions without any specifics or suggestions, a lot of different things. But as for me, today I have no connections with the Russians Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that his position is known to both US President Joe Biden and the US Congress.

Earlier, the American publication NBC News published a large material devoted to the desire of European and American officials to convince Ukraine to begin peace negotiations with Russia.

The article indicates that while the discussion is of a very general nature, among other things, it is being discussed what Kyiv will have to sacrifice for the sake of an agreement with Moscow. The reason for such conversations was the growing conviction that the conflict has reached a dead end and must be ended, since it will be more and more difficult for Western countries to provide assistance to the republic.

In turn, the Ukrainian leader denied this information during a press conference. “Nobody is putting pressure on me today. All this happened at the beginning of the war and before the war,” the head of state said, adding that negotiations with Moscow are excluded.

Zelensky promised to explain to Trump that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved overnight

Vladimir Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to Ukraine and promised to explain to him that the conflict cannot be resolved in 24 hours.

If he comes here, it will take me no more than 24 minutes to explain to former President Trump that he cannot bring peace. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he does not know whether Trump will reduce aid to Kyiv if elected president. Zelensky noted that the politician will not be able to refuse further support for Ukraine, since American citizens are in favor of it.

At the same time, according to a study by the polling service Gallup, the share of US residents who believe that Washington is helping Ukraine too much has reached 44 percent.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he can quickly end the conflict in Ukraine. In July, he promised to do this within 24 hours when elected in the new presidential elections. In addition, the former head of the White House said that he would find arguments for Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

At the end of September, the politician expressed the opinion that low oil prices around $40 per barrel would make a conflict with Kiev expensive and impossible for Moscow. “Literally the same night as my victory becomes known, I will call two people: [президенту России Владимиру] Putin and [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky. (…). We will conclude a deal within 24 hours,” said the former head of the White House.

In October, Trump blamed current President Joe Biden for the start of the crisis in Ukraine and emphasized that the reason was the stupidity of the politician.