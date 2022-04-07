A leaked video from the set of the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” shows Darth Vader and Obi-Wan in an intense lightsaber fight. This is one of the most anticipated moments for “Star Wars” fans that will bring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to their roles as Jedi and Sith.

The images have been released by the YouTube user JediMahs and confirmed by ScreenGeek as true.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn’t Endorse Actor’s Reaction at 2022 Oscars

According to the specialized portal of the space saga, Making Star Wars, it would be the first of two confrontations that we will see between the two in the Disney + series.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will bring back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master in the darkest times of “Star Wars.” Photo: Disney+

Despite this, it has not been confirmed whether those who appear in the video are the same Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) or if they are doubles.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Animals 3” has a bad debut: negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

But the above has not prevented fans from showing their excitement, as it is the first confrontation between the Jedi Master and his apprentice turned Sith Lord.

The clip shows how they both cross their lightsabers until Darth Vader brutally pushes him back using the force.

YOU CAN SEE: “The marginal”: when does the fifth season premiere on Netflix?

The duel is far from the combat between Alec Guinnes’ Kenobi and David Prowse’s Vader in “Star Wars: A New Hope”, where they fight more slowly.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”, release date

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series delayed its arrival on Disney+ recently. It was originally going to be released on May 25, but was changed to May 27.

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in the Disney+ exclusive “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. Photo: Entertainment Weekly/LUCASFILM LTD

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″, memes after the fall of Cineplanet and Cinemark in pre-sale: fans react in networks

The production will again expand the “Star Wars” universe, just as they have done to series like “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: trailer