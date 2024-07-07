The Prime Minister’s speech comes 5 days after Hamas accepted the US proposal for a permanent ceasefire; Israel wants temporary pauses

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (7 July 2024) that the temporary ceasefire agreement with Hamas should allow his country to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip until its objectives are achieved. The prime minister’s speech comes 5 days after the extremist group accepted the ceasefire proposal presented by the United Statesin June.

Netanyahu also stressed that the deal should ban the smuggling of weapons to Hamas across the Gaza-Egypt border and prevent thousands of armed militants from returning to the northern enclave. The information is from Reuters.

In negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt, Hamas agreed to change a part considered fundamental by the group. Now, they say they will allow negotiations for the return of hostages during the first phase of the 6-week ceasefire.

To continue the talks, CIA Director William Burns has scheduled meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and the Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs on Wednesday (July 10) in Doha, Qatar. Burns is also scheduled to visit Cairo, Egypt, this week with an Israeli delegation.

CEASE-FIRE PROPOSED BY THE USA

The resolution presented by the United States proposes an end to the permanent war implemented in stages and the return of 120 hostages held by Hamas. The resolution received strong support in the UN Security Council, with 14 votes in favor and one abstention from Russia.

Israel, however, says it agrees only to temporary pauses and will only end its operation when Hamas is completely defeated and its military capabilities are rendered unviable.