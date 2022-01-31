Dhe US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has received billions in orders from the Qatari airline Qatar Airways. The two companies on Monday signed an agreement to purchase 34 new 777-8 cargo aircraft and an option to purchase 16 more of the same aircraft. The list price for the 50 aircraft is more than 20 billion dollars (18 billion euros).

Qatar Airways also signed a letter of intent to purchase 25 737 MAX passenger aircraft for a total value of $6.7 billion. After two crashes in 2018 and 2019, this machine was grounded worldwide for a long time. The agreements were signed during a visit to Washington by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Qatar Airways is the first customer to purchase Boeing’s new 777X family freighter. The order is a setback for Boeing’s European competitor Airbus, which launched a cargo version of its A350 last summer. Airbus and Qatar are currently engaged in a public dispute over A350 passenger aircraft. The airline criticizes the fuselage coating of the aircraft.

For Boeing, however, the orders from Qatar are welcome news after poor quarterly and annual figures. Due to problems with the long-haul airliner 787 Dreamliner, the group booked one-off costs of 3.8 billion dollars in the last quarter of 2021. That resulted in a quarterly loss of $4.1 billion and for the full year Boeing made a loss of $4.2 billion.