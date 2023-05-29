President of the United States said that agreement with McCarthy to avoid the country’s default “takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Sunday (28.May.2023) that the agreement to increase the debt ceiling and avoid the country’s default was finalized. According to him, the text is ready to be sent to Congress, where it still needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

“That [o acordo] takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table, protects our hard-earned, historic economic recovery.”, Biden told reporters after talking with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to fine-tune the last details of the story. The information is from the international news agency Reuters.

On Saturday (May 27), the North American leader, who is a Democrat, and McCarthy –main representative of the Republican party– reached a principle of agreement on the matter. According to the republican, the expectation is that the text will be voted in Congress next Wednesday (May 31).

Also this Sunday (May 28), the US president asked “strongly” for both Houses to vote in favor of the agreement and said he hoped that the President of the Chamber of Deputies would have the necessary number of votes to approve the matter.

McCarthy told reporters that a majority of party members would vote to pass the bill, which he said is “good” It is “strong”. She further stated that “more than 95%” of House Republicans were “extremely excited” with the agreement.

The deadline for payment of the debt is June 5, as informed by the National Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.