Highlights: Talk made about seat sharing in Bihar NDA

JDU will contest elections on 122 and BJP 122 seats

BJP will give JDU and VIPs to us (Secular) with their share

There will be no talk about alliance with LJP

Patna

After the conversation from Delhi to Patna, there has been talk in BJP and JDU. After the seat-sharing finals, all BJP leaders have reached Patna. On Tuesday, veteran leaders of both parties will come together and announce seats. It is being told that the two parties have talked about the Fifty-Fifty formula. JDU will contest 122 and BJP 121 seats.

It is being speculated that both of them will formally announce it today. At the same time, the political situation in Bihar has changed rapidly after Chirag split from NDA. According to the information, the entry of Mukesh Sahni, who was recently separated from the Grand Alliance, may be in the NDA. BJP will give its share to Mukesh Sahni.

Mukesh Sahni does business in Mumbai, he has a developing human being party in Bihar. Through this he does politics of Nishad and the Sailors. Sahni claims that she has extremely backward castes in Bihar. They have a strong hold in the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Budhi Gandak and river areas of the state.

With this, another small party has entered the NDA. The party is headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. JDU has given 7 seats of its share to Hindustani Awam Morcha. Jitanram Manjhi has also released the list of candidates. Manjhi himself comes from the Mahadalit community. Bihar has the largest population of Musahar caste in Gaya, Purnia, Katihar and Araria.

According to the discussions, JDU and BJP will give seven-seven seats each to the Hindustani Awam Morcha and VIP to contest elections. After this, JDU will have 115 seats and BJP will have 114 seats. The BJP has agreed to give Nitish a little more seats. At the same time, JDU has more MLAs in the House than BJP.

At the same time, after the alliance of 2 caste-based parties with the NDA, it has become clear that the acceptance of such parties is increasing now. BJP central leaders have returned to Bihar after everything is finalized.

According to information from sources, BJP has decided not to give tickets to its 5-6 sitting MLAs. With this, he has decided not to field any of the current legislators, MPs and ministers’ relatives. Sources reveal that some senior leaders of the state had advocated for their families and children. Whose candidature has been rejected by the Central Election Committee in the presence of PM Modi and other senior officials.

Along with BJP, JDU is also adopting a new strategy in the selection of candidates. Especially for areas where LJP has a strong position. BJP’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav have had several rounds of meetings between top party leaders in Delhi. Party sources said that there is no scope of agreement with LJP now. But a few days will not deny the surprise.

JDU is also planning separately in view of the unilateral decision not to field LJP candidates against BJP in Bihar. JDU is trying to organize a joint rally of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar for the party candidates.

The NDA, which is contesting elections in Bihar under Nitish Kumar, wants no one to be left alone after the separation of the LJP. Also, the message should be that there is a strong alliance between BJP and JDU. Because Chirag Paswan has announced that his relations with the BJP will continue and he will be a part of the NDA at the national level.