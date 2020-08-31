The deal is practical through: Donny van de Beek will be Manchester United connect! Report this De Telegraaf and the Guardian in accordance. The Red Devils verbally agreed on a five-year contract with the player on Sunday evening, and Ajax Amsterdam will receive a transfer fee of 45 million euros.
Already yesterday, Saturday, Ajax coach Erik ten Haag confirmed that van de Beek would leave the club. FC Barcelona was quickly discarded as a potential buyer, apart from United only Real Madrid was considered a potential buyer.
Now all you have to do is sign the contracts. Van de Beek will join the top English club after some impressive years in the Netherlands. The offensive all-rounder came into international focus as a Champions League star, especially in the year before last.
The last reported Guardianthat Van de Beek’s price tag is only 40 million. Ajax will probably receive a further five million euros as bonuses. According to the Guardian United delivered the amount requested by Ajax at the first offer.
