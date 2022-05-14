The Brazilian team has the chance to win five more medals this Saturday (14), the penultimate day of competitions for the 24th edition of the Deaflympics. Women’s football only awaits confirmation of bronze in the medal table. As the Japanese delegation continues without leaving the concentration, the third place will go to Brazil. The match that would be played this Saturday doesn’t even appear in the official schedule of the competition.

In this way, Brazil reaches five bronzes, but the medal ceremony is only scheduled for Sunday (15), after the final between the United States and Poland, which will take to the field at 10 am, at the Centenario Stadium.

In a few moments, the Brazilian women’s handball team enters the court against Kenya, in the multi-sport gymnasium of the University of Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul. If they win the duel, the green and yellow team will participate in the awards ceremony at 18:00.

The athletics finals will be played in the afternoon, at Centro Esportivo do Sesi, with three Brazilians in search of the podium. At 16:00, Jonas Petry tries to medal in the discus throw. Ranked for the final with the fourth best time, Romailson Santana disputes the 800m from 16:30. Jessica Galdino enters the track at 16:50, in the 5,000m.

The 24th Deaflympics ends tomorrow with the marathon, which starts at 8 am, and with the men’s and women’s soccer finals. Ukraine leads the medal table with 56 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze, out of a total of 129. The United States is second with 19 gold, 10 silver and 22 bronze. The third position is from Iran, which won 12 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.