In the early afternoon of yesterday, the community of Fonte Nuova met in the church of Jesus Master and in the square in front of it to say a last farewell to Alexis and Simon, two of the five boys who died in the terrible car crash that took place in the night between Thursday and last Friday on the Nomentana. Mayor Piero Presutti has proclaimed the city mourning.

It has been a week since five young souls of boys between the ages of 17 and 22 flew away following a horrific car accident on the Via Nomentanaprecisely in the municipality of New Sourcea few kilometers from Rome.

A Fiat 500 with 6 young people on board, it lost grip with the asphalt, impacted against a light pole and a tree, and then overturned several times and ended up destroyed.

The balance has been dramatic. Valerio Di Paolo, Alessio Guerrieri, Simone Ramazzotti and Giulia Sclavo, the first three aged 22 and the last aged 17, lost their lives instantly. Flavia Troisi, also 17, died shortly after in the Umberto I hospital in the capital where she had been urgently transported.

The sole survivor, Leonardo Chiapparelli, was in intensive care for days, but then fortunately he came out and is now out of danger of life.

The funeral of Alessio and Simone

The episode obviously shocked an entire community, the same one that met in yesterday afternoon Church of Jesus Master at Fonte Nuova, to bid a last farewell to Alessio Guerrieri and Simone Ramazzotti.

Alessio and Simone were cousins ​​and for them it was decided to make a unique funeral rite.

Many present in the church and in the square in front. A deafening silence welcomed the arrival of the coffins, while a long applause and balloons accompanied their exit.

This morning the funeral was celebrated, always in the same church, also of Flavia Troisi and Valerio Di Paolo. That of Giulia Sclavohowever, will be celebrated on Saturday morning in the church of Talenti, in Rome.

For the days of 2 and 3 February, the mayor of Fonte Nuova Piero Presutti proclaimed the city ​​mourning and invited everyone to observe a respectful silence especially in the hours in which the funeral rites are celebrated.