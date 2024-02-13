Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/13/2024 – 17:32

A doctoral thesis on the Brazilian sign language (Libras) defended in the Brazilian sign language itself. The unprecedented achievement of 48-year-old linguistics doctor Heloise Gripp Diniz gives an idea of ​​the obstacles she faced before becoming the first deaf person to win the title in the Postgraduate Program in Linguistics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ ).

In an interview by email The Brazil Agency, the researcher from Rio says that she is the daughter of deaf parents and is part of a generation that also claims prominence in academia. “Nothing about us without us”, summarizes Heloise with the phrase that is used by minorities who seek to participate and lead the production of knowledge about themselves.

Related news:

Heloise has a degree in Libras and a master's degree in linguistics from the Federal University of Santa Catarina. At UFRJ, in addition to having a doctorate, she is a professor in the Department of Libras at the Faculty of Arts.

His thesis was on Phonological variation of manual letters in manual spelling in Libras. After all, if Portuguese and other spoken languages ​​have their variations, sign languages, such as Libras, do too, explains the doctor. But, how do you research “phonological” sound variations in a sign language? Just as the sounds of letters form words in Portuguese, dimensions such as hand configuration, palm orientation, movement, direction and location are the parts that make up the meaning transmitted with signs.

“My research shows that there is phonological variation in manual letters according to manual spelling, highlighting the diversity and linguistic richness present in this aspect of Libras”.

Arriving at a prestigious university and defending academic research on her language through her own means is not just an honor or individual achievement, she says, but part of the advancement of an entire rising deaf community.

“This advancement not only celebrates individual achievements, but also strengthens the broader movement for the rights, social inclusion and recognition of deaf people and deaf communities, both academic and non-academic. This achievement symbolizes a significant step towards appreciation, visibility and respect for the unique contributions and perspectives of deaf people in all aspects of society.

Check out the researcher's interview with Brazil Agency:

Brazil Agency – How do you evaluate the scenario of linguistic research in Libras today in Brazil?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – Linguistic research in the area of ​​Libras was previously conducted through comparison with the Portuguese language, without properly considering the linguistic structure of Libras. With the legal recognition of Libras as a sign language, as established by Law No. 10,436/2002, there was a significant change in the approach to this research. Now, linguistic investigations in Libras are carried out not only in comparison with Portuguese, but also in connection with other sign languages ​​from different countries, in addition to oral languages. Currently, Libras is recognized as a legitimate sign language, equivalent to natural languages, both signed and spoken.

Brazil Agency – Does the deaf community participate in these researches as researchers or is it still more on the side of those being researched? How do you see this protagonism?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – Initially, deaf people were invited to participate as informants in research, sometimes with the presence of sign language interpreters. From the 2000s onwards, recognized as linguistic and cultural minorities, deaf people began to be respected and valued. A milestone in this progress was the formation of the first class with the largest number of deaf students in the first distance learning undergraduate course in Libras (undergraduate and bachelor's degrees), offered by the 15 centers accredited by the Federal University of Santa Catarina, in 2006. Throughout Over the years, these deaf students became teachers at several universities and educational institutions, both public and private, throughout Brazil. Currently, deaf protagonism is on the rise, with the presence of deaf, deaf-blind, deaf with low vision and indigenous deaf masters and doctors in various academic areas. This advance demonstrates a significant change in the recognition and appreciation of the contributions of deaf people to the academic environment and to society in general.

Brazil Agency – You were the first deaf person to receive a doctorate from the Postgraduate Program in Linguistics at UFRJ, and the first to defend a thesis entirely in Libras in the program. What does this represent?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – It is an immense honor for our deaf people and deaf communities who, throughout the 19th century to the present day, have been and still are engaged in the struggle for linguistic and sociocultural movements. This fight aims to claim the linguistic and cultural rights of deaf, deaf-blind, deaf with low vision and indigenous deaf people, including the sign languages ​​of their communities, in addition to Libras. As the daughter of deaf parents, we recognize that we are the protagonists of deaf generations, initiating the principle of “Nothing about us without us”. This recognition represents continuity in the training of the first deaf doctors in relation to the world of deaf people and Libras, highlighting inspiring figures such as deaf professor Gladis Perlin, who became a doctor in 2003. This advancement not only celebrates individual achievements, but also strengthens the broader movement for rights, social inclusion and recognition of deaf people and deaf communities, both academic and non-academic. This achievement symbolizes a significant step towards appreciation, visibility and respect for the unique contributions and perspectives of deaf people in all aspects of society.

Brazil Agency – Your doctoral work was on phonological variations of letters made with your hands in sign language. Can you explain a little how phonology, which is the study of sound, is approached in the study of Libras?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – In Libras, the production of signs, equivalent to words in Portuguese, and the use of non-manual and bodily expressions are part of the visual-gestural modality. In this modality, communication occurs in the articulatory system in a three-dimensional manner, unlike the production of words in the speaking system, which follows a linear approach. Each sign in Libra is formed by the specific phonological parameters of sign languages, which include hand configuration, palm orientation, movement, direction and location. In addition to the production of signs, there is the use of manual letters through the manual alphabet, in which each letter is represented by the shape of the hand. My research shows that there is phonological variation in manual letters according to manual spelling, highlighting the diversity and linguistic richness present in this aspect of Libras.

Brazil Agency – The Portuguese spoken in Brazil has many regional variations and even within the same region. Can you talk a little about the linguistic variety of Brazilian sign language? Heloise Gripp Diniz – As with all human languages, Libras has linguistic varieties, in which signs can have their variants. Similar to Portuguese, the cultural and historical aspects of deaf communities in a specific region can influence the representation of certain concepts in signs, resulting in regional variation in Libras. This includes signs specific to locations, local traditions, typical foods and cultural events.

Brazil Agency – What are the difficulties in researching Brazilian sign language when we consider, for example, academic references, observation of study objects and available resources?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – Most publications resulting from linguistic research on sign languages ​​are predominantly textual, often lacking illustrations or presenting only a few static images. This limited focus hinders the full understanding of the linguistic structure of Libras. Sign language is not limited to signs alone, but is complemented by classifying morphemes and non-manual and bodily expressions, as well as the space of signaling and eye contact. Furthermore, linguistic research in these languages ​​is often conducted mainly through bibliographical references, with a reduced amount of studies based on direct experiences and interactions with deaf and Libra people, as well as with indigenous peoples and their languages. Recently, however, linguistic research on sign languages ​​has adopted advanced technological resources, such as the use of links videos, digital barcodes and QR Codes. These are innovations that have contributed significantly to a more dynamic and faithful representation of sign language, thus respecting its true linguistic structure. This change in research approach promotes a more in-depth and authentic understanding of the nuances present in sign languages.

Brazil Agency – In your academic career, how has the lack of accessibility hindered you when it comes to following classes, presenting work and getting jobs?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – During my academic career in my doctorate, I faced challenges related to the lack of Libra interpreters and sometimes with some interpreters with little qualifications at a higher level in some classes, which resulted in harm to my learning and participation in discussions with the class in classroom. Most teachers do not have knowledge about sign languages ​​and sign writing, and there is a lack of specific content on the topic. To get around this issue, some teachers send their material in advance to the team of sign language interpreters, allowing guided study before interpretations in the classroom.

Additionally, meetings with faculty advisors are sometimes postponed due to limited availability of the Libra interpreter team. These challenges highlight the need for greater awareness of the specific demands of deaf students in the academic context, seeking more effective strategies to ensure their full participation and access to knowledge.

Brazil Agency – You are a professor in the Libras Department at UFRJ. How would you evaluate the inclusion of students with hearing impairment in your course and compare it to the university as a whole?

Heloise Gripp Diniz – Deaf students who enroll in our Libra language course to become Libra teachers have access to some academic information from the university through videos recorded in Libra, available on the website. site of our department, and accessible teaching materials, such as translations from Portuguese to Libras through recorded videos, use of subtitles and carrying out academic activities in two languages: Libras and Portuguese, with differentiated assessment respecting the structure of Libras, as provided for in the Decree No. 5,626/2005. Some subjects are taught by teachers who are not fluent in Libras, with the presence of interpreters in the classrooms and visual aids. When evaluating the inclusion of deaf students at the university, we take into account the accessibility policies adopted by the faculty of humanities little by little, as there is a constant effort to raise awareness among the university's entire hearing academic community about the linguistic and cultural rights of deaf students. However, we recognize the need for continuous improvements to fully ensure these rights for students, including us, deaf teachers in administrative spaces. This includes evaluating the quality of training and professionalism of Libra interpreters, as well as the development of Libra courses aimed at professionals and technicians from different areas, training them to work in school and administrative environments. We are aware that there are still challenges to be overcome, especially considering the presence of deaf students in other undergraduate courses, such as medicine, law, education and postgraduate courses in linguistics, education and literary sciences at UFRJ.