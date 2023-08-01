New York., Violins reverberate on the ribcage, cello and bass sit a little lower, horns on the shoulders, and most often soloists on the wrists.

It’s one of the ways audio expert Patrick Hanlon programs haptic (tactile) suits, designed so the deaf or hard of hearing can experience music without hearing it.

At a recent classical music concert at New York’s Lincoln Center, some attendees donned these wireless vests with 24 vibration points that “translated” the music coming out of the orchestra.

“It involves the body,” Hanlon told Afp before the show, offering attendees an “immersive 3D experience through vibrations.”

Hanlon is a co-founder of Music: Not Impossible, an offshoot of Not Impossible Labs, which uses technology to try to bridge social barriers, including those surrounding disability.

Until now, people who are deaf or hard of hearing have used other methods to enjoy live music, such as putting their hands on the speakers or holding a balloon to feel the vibrations at their fingertips.

The goal of the vests – along with wrist or ankle bands – is to allow for a full body experience, creating sensations that replicate the feelings that music can evoke.

“No one expects it to be that attractive,” Hanlon says of the vests, but “when you see people’s eyes, it’s magical.”

For Jay Zimmerman, a composer who lost his hearing in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the vests are an example of new technology that offers more flexibility and dynamism than ever before.

“My hope is that we can get deaf children to live experiences with vibrations and real materials, so that they begin to build this library of auditory memory, even if it is not auditory through their ears, but with different sensations,” he says.

“I think if we can put it all together, we will have real opportunities,” he says.

Lincoln Center, the prestigious complex on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, began working with Music: Not Impossible in 2021, both for the orchestra shows and for its popular outdoor concert series.

In their most recent collaboration, 75 vests were offered during the Korean Arts Week open-air concert, which featured Korean folk music and Mozart’s Concert No. 2.

Liza Fiol-Matta was one of the attendees, and although she is not hard of hearing, she was intrigued by this new technology.

“I love music and the idea that anyone can feel it” is exciting, including “the deaf and hard of hearing,” he says.

“I love the idea of ​​immersion, of any immersive experience. Music is produced at many different levels”, he adds.

Flavia Naslausky, Business Manager for Music: Not Impossible, described how during early tests, Mandy Harvey – a singer who lost her hearing due to illness – was able to match the sound of music after feeling the vibration that translated it.

“That’s when we knew we were right, because if someone who doesn’t hear can match that note with a vibration… we’re headed in the right direction,” Naslausky points out.

The vests of this company are not limited to one type of music. Hanlon explains that vibration points can be adjusted to suit the mood of a show, from rock to disco.

These vests have already been used at concerts by Greta Van Fleet and Lady Gaga.

Zimmerman is excited about the potential of the technology, but is aware that there is still a long way to go.

“Ultimately, the big goal for me is that I will be able to feel a smooth violin and it will be so beautiful to my body and mind that it would bring tears to my eyes. And I’ll be able to feel that same note through a burst of trombone that will be so hilarious I’ll laugh,” she explains.

“That is the great dream,” he concludes.