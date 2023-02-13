On the occasion of the final evening of the Sanremo festival, the RAi production center in Turin hosted the “Accessible Sanremo” event, organized by MED-EL, which made available to the hearing impaired participants a technological system which makes listening to the music. State-of-the-art hearing systems and the use of music for rehabilitation purposes offer great support to both adults and especially children. “The cochlear implant, by giving these children hearing, also allows them to appreciate music – says Dr. Diego Di Lisi, head of the SS Audiology and Cochlear Implants at the Martini hospital in Turin – this is one of the most important, I would say miraculous, achievements achieved by the implant. being able to know and learn music is essential for the path of growth, perception, learning of language”.