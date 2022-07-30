Midnight Society, the independent development studio founded by famous streamer Guy ‘Dr Disrespect‘Beahm, revealed that the multiplayer first-person shooter with NFT he’s working on is called Deadrop and presented the gameplay through a small playable teaser demo.

This first taste of Deadrop is available for download for backers on the official Midnight Society website. You can see the game in action in the gameplay video posted on YouTube from the Pauls Gaming Live channel below.

As we can see, the game is still in an embryonic stage of development, with the demo basically consisting of a series of shooting ranges with immobile targets, but that’s enough to get a first idea of ​​the title.

According to the information on the official website, Deadrop is set 40 years after the “Climate Wars”, where the world population has increased dramatically as has pollution. Cities have consequently built gigantic structures to extract toxins from the stratosphere, veritable “city-states”, whose resources are at the center of the struggles of the “Skins”, “Syns” and “Cleaner” factions.

The game is described as a competitive PvPvE shooter AAA with maps that tend to develop vertically, rather than on a single plane. The developers’ goal is to “capture the essence of arena shooter level design with the scale and scope of Battle Royale and the mechanics of draw-based shooters.”