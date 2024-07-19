It’s about a very dear character to the many fans of the mutant played by Hugh Jackman, who by the way seemed like he shouldn’t be part of the film; and instead there he is, right in the final moments of the video.

Marvel Entertainment has released Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer which apparently was intended to close out the film’s promotional campaign with a bang, as it reveals an absolutely sensational return.

Yet another unexpected cameo

After the big surprise of the previous trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, here is another sensational blow, straight to the feelings, from the film that will mark the mouthy mercenary’s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Let’s not say anything else, watch the video and let’s talk about it.

“I’m the wrong guy for this,” Logan says in the sequence in question. “You’re always the wrong guy… until you become the right guy,” replies the X-23 by Daphne Keenin an obviously adult version compared to the little girl we saw in the film Logan.

A particularly significant exchange, which we imagine occurs at a complicated moment in the film, when Wolverine must finally decide to give everything he has to Save the World by Wade Wilson or disappoint him too.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the crossover fair and surprise participationsthere is no longer any doubt about this and the first impressions from those who have been able to see part of the film are absolutely enthusiastic.

We too will be able to judge from the July 25thwhen the film will make its debut in Italian cinemas.