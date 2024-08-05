Deadpool & Wolverine remains a box office success. According to new information, the film is positioned to be the second highest-grossing film of the year, only behind Inside Out 2. Thus, Many are wondering when this film will arrive on Disney+, as well as on rental sites, but this will not happen yet.

Although there is no official information from Disney at the moment, it takes approximately three months for each successful film to arrive on Disney+ after its theatrical release. This means that Deadpool & Wolverine It would be available on the streaming platform starting next October 2024However, this could change depending on how strong the box office performance of this film continues to be in the coming weeks.

If you don’t want to wait that long, you’ll be glad to hear that Deadpool & Wolverine would be available for purchase and rental on digital platforms much earlier. Although there is no precise information either, It takes between 45 and 60 days for a movie to reach services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube TV. In this way, the new MCU film would be available on these platforms starting in September.

Sure, for the moment we still have to wait for Disney to share precise information, but It is clear that if you want to see Deadpool & Wolverineyour best option is still to go to the movies. In related news, Marvel reveals its plans for the coming years. Likewise, this film is a huge success.

Author’s Note:

See Deadpool & Wolverine It’s not hard. However, spoilers are still floating around the internet, and even official sources have already revealed some of the cameos and scenes, so it’s very difficult to stay away from this film.

Via: Forbes