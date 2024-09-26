Among the categories in which it will seek to stand out are techniques, such as production design, sound and visual effects, thus consolidating its ambition beyond mass entertainment. It is worth remembering that Marvel has won some such awards with the release of Black Panther a few years ago.

The success of Deadpool It’s not new. The first film, released in 2016 and directed by Tim Miller, was a success both critically and at the box office, grossing more than 780 million dollars globally. Although its R-rated nature surprised many, it exceeded all expectations and earned major nominations at the Golden Globes, including best picture and best actor for Ryan Reynolds. This new installment, which now also includes Wolverine, seems to follow the same path, but with even greater aspirations, given the history of nominations and past successes of his creative team.

A significant fact is that this is the first time that Deadpool is part of the universe of disneyafter the acquisition of Fox. This represents an achievement for both Marvel and the franchise, as such a bold, R-rated film remains standing under the wing of a family entertainment giant.

With a star-studded cast like Hugh Jackmanwho has an impressive history of awards, and surprise appearances by actors such as Chris Evans and Jennifer Garnerthe film has managed to capture the attention of both fans and critics. They surpassed the 1 billion dollars worldwide, but the real challenge will be to see if it can follow in the footsteps of films like the one already mentioned Black Panther and get your place among the Oscar nominees. The future of the franchise seems promising, and everything indicates that Marvel and Disney They will continue to take advantage of the success for future projects.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: In special effects there could be a chance for it to win, since the ones implemented are really good. It will be necessary to see if in the end the academy decides to put them in the nominees.