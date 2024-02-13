The piece was shown for the first time during the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb 11) and reached more than 365 million views

The film trailer Deadpool & Wolverine broke the viewing record after 24 hours of release. In total, the piece shown for the first time on Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) during the Super Bowl, an American football event in the United States, exceeded 365 million clicks.

It surpassed the previous record holder “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, starring actor Tom Holland, which obtained, in the same period of time, 355.5 million views. The information is from the website Heroic Hollywood.

Watch:

Here is the ranking of the 5 most watched trailers, according to Forbes:

Deadpool & Wolverine – 365 million views; Spider-Man: No Way Home – 355.5 million views; Avengers: Endgame (1) – 289 million views; Avengers: Endgame (2) – 268 million views; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 257 million views.

Deadpool & Wolverine is another film from the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first for the character played by actor Ryan Reynolds under the Disney banner after the purchase of 21st Century Fox. This time, it will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman, who will give life to the other protagonist, in addition to Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who directed other successful projects such as Adam Project, A Night at the Museum 1 and 2, An Outstanding Night, The pink Panther It is 12 is Too Much. The launch is scheduled for July 26th.