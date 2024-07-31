The film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, has become number 1 at the box office in all countries In the few days since its release, according to reports on various news portals, it has raised 438.3 million dollars (about 405 million euros) globally, and this figure was made official by Disney through a statement.

The film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, It was one of the most anticipated of the year, as demonstrated by the fact that the first trailer for the film had 365 million views in 24 hours, months before hitting theaters.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ It was released last week in theaters around the world and is now the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. It also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ achieves impressive figures, since in The United States and Canada have so far recorded $205 million in revenue (around 189 million euros), followed by China, with 24 million, the United Kingdom (22.1) and Mexico (18.7), according to data from the specialized website Box Office Mojo.

In this adventure film featuring great special effects, directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool brings back Wolverine in a story that continually crosses timelines and is a great tribute to Marvelto the world of comics and cinema in general.

In the plot of the film we see how Deadpool is taken from his quiet life by the ‘Time Variance Authority’ (TVA) and is associated with a reluctant Wolverine on a journey to save their universe. The audience enjoys impressive scenes where comedy, sarcasm, good humor and double meanings are essential.