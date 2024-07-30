missbrisolo and zoogirlq have created a Deadpool & Wolverine cosplayclearly in the female version, to celebrate the great success of the film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which is totaling impressive takings at the cinema.

Equipped with swords and claws, as well as of course the costumes of the two Marvel charactersBrianna and Madison had fun striking some dynamic and spectacular poses, reminiscent of the film directed by Shawn Levy.

“The shots from our Deadpool and Wolverine photoshoot are finally here!” missbrisolo wrote in her Instagram post. “We received so many amazing photosbut here are these to get you started. Which one is your favorite?”