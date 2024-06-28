Deadpool & Wolverine will see the return of Sabretoothin the version played by Tyler Mane and introduced in the X-Men film saga: this is revealed in the new trailer of the film just published by Marvel.
As Wolverine fans certainly know, Sabretooth stands as a historical nemesis of the character given the characteristics they have in common: both are extremely ferocious, possess senses as acute as those of animals, a powerful healing factor and claws with which they can tear their opponents to pieces.
In the trailer, Deadpool and Wolverine are in some alternate universe and are facing some enemies when Sabretooth enters the scene and a funny scene starts in which the chatty mercenary tries to give Logan some directions on how to deal with it.
It’s also funny that Wolverine looks like a pincushion in this scene, since his body is pierced by two swords and a dagger which Deadpool evidently stuck in him earlier and which he takes out while they talk.
The return of the better Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Released in Italian cinemas on July 24th as highlighted in the Italian trailer entitled “Coming together is difficult”, Deadpool & Wolverine is seen by many as a concrete opportunity for relaunch for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It is indeed clear that Disney didn’t know how to best manage the aftermath of Endgameputting an excessive number of projects in the pipeline without paying particular attention to the quality of the stories, even more so having lost some of its leading characters.
From this perspective, a promising crossover like the one between Deadpool and Wolverine, combined with the foul-mouthed approach of the chapters of the saga with Ryan Reynolds, is probably what the current MCU needs.
