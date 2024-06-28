Deadpool & Wolverine will see the return of Sabretoothin the version played by Tyler Mane and introduced in the X-Men film saga: this is revealed in the new trailer of the film just published by Marvel.

As Wolverine fans certainly know, Sabretooth stands as a historical nemesis of the character given the characteristics they have in common: both are extremely ferocious, possess senses as acute as those of animals, a powerful healing factor and claws with which they can tear their opponents to pieces.

In the trailer, Deadpool and Wolverine are in some alternate universe and are facing some enemies when Sabretooth enters the scene and a funny scene starts in which the chatty mercenary tries to give Logan some directions on how to deal with it.

It’s also funny that Wolverine looks like a pincushion in this scene, since his body is pierced by two swords and a dagger which Deadpool evidently stuck in him earlier and which he takes out while they talk.