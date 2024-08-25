Los Angeles.- Deadpool & Wolverine remained at the top of the North American box office in its fifth weekend, grossing $18.3 million, bringing its total to more than $1.2 billion.

The Walt Disney Co., which owns 20th Century Studios, retained the top two spots for a second straight week with Alien: Romulus in second place after opening in first place.

Alien: Romulus brought in $16.2 million in its second weekend after a promising opening. Romantic drama Breaking the Circle held on to third place for a second weekend in a row with $11.9 million. Sony’s film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which he also directed, has earned $242.6 million globally, having cost just $25 million to produce.

Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring her partner Channing Tatum, had a modest opening, grossing $7.3 million and coming in fourth. The film, a psychological thriller from Amazon MGM, had a reported budget of $20 million.

The review was mixed. It had a B- CinemaScore, though it had a 79 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In fifth place was The Forge, a religious film about a young man exploring his Christianity. The film opened with $6.6 million and received an A+ CinemaScore. It was released by Affirm Films, Sony’s religious division.

‘Inside Out 2’ Generates More Than One Billion at the Box Office

Pixar’s animated film, Inside Out 2, managed to become the first animated film to earn more than a billion dollars at the international box office.

The Disney film added another $2.1 million in its 11th weekend, surpassing global earnings of $1.6 billion. According to information from Variety, the film that shows a look at emotions has reached the historical record based on success in markets such as Mexico with $102.2 million, Brazil with $80 million, the United Kingdom ($72.7 million), France ($62.6 million) and Korea ($60.8 million). In addition to this record, Inside Out 2 holds the title of the highest-grossing film of 2024, with $1.649 billion worldwide.