There is very little time left for it to reach the cinemas Deadpool & Wolverinea film that sets the standard for uniting the universes of the films Marvel made by Disney and those that were once owned by FOXwhich is why fans are not going to miss this release. And as always, there are journalists who have already seen the film in advance, who have opinions that can be discouraging for those who were expecting a really significant change.

So far the film has an average of 54 in Metacriticwhich means that it has failed according to the average established on the site, and it is very striking that there are very positive reviews, but also others that go to extremes to talk about the negative. On the other hand, the mixed comments are modest, so it can confuse certain users, since it is clear that many do not really know how these characters are handled.

Here are some comments of all kinds:

USA Today: Most of the nonsense lands, and the stuff that doesn’t gets shrouded in total chaos, anyway. That’s all you’re expected to get from Deadpool. The meat of the matter, surprisingly, is the loving closure given to the Fox film, plus a reminder of how much an unleashed Jackman rules now, and always did. Washington Post: Director Shawn Levy’s laugh-a-second film is easily the best Marvel has offered since 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and it offers equally nostalgic pleasures in its slew of whiplash-inducing retro cameos — none of which I won’t spoil for fear of my own life. The New York Times: Deadpool & Wolverine is a “Deadpool” movie, which means it’s rude and irreverent, funny and disgusting, weird and a little sweet. Reynolds and Jackman are fun to watch, in part because their onscreen personas contrast so violently with their likable offscreen personas. The Thelegraph: The film is so myopically caught up in the idea of ​​Marvel as an endlessly fascinating corporate soap opera that five years from now you wonder if it will even make sense.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine It is released on July 25th in theaters.

Via: Metacritic