Deadpool & Wolverine it finally shows itself with the first teaser trailer official, which provides a glimpse of what will be the film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in which the two iconic characters will meet and clash.

Arriving in theaters on July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine marks the introduction of Reynolds' antihero in Marvel Cinematic Universewhich apparently occurs through the intervention of the Time Variance Authority seen in the Loki series.

Recruited because of his peculiar abilities, Deadpool will naturally have to fight… but against whom? Wolverine's shadow looms over the character during the final sequences of the teaser and we can't wait to see more of the film.