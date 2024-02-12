Deadpool & Wolverine it finally shows itself with the first teaser trailer official, which provides a glimpse of what will be the film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in which the two iconic characters will meet and clash.
Arriving in theaters on July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine marks the introduction of Reynolds' antihero in Marvel Cinematic Universewhich apparently occurs through the intervention of the Time Variance Authority seen in the Loki series.
Recruited because of his peculiar abilities, Deadpool will naturally have to fight… but against whom? Wolverine's shadow looms over the character during the final sequences of the teaser and we can't wait to see more of the film.
A dream crossover
Announced by Ryan Reynolds in September 2022, Deadpool & Wolverine will see the two heroes interact for the first time, with the sensational return of Hugh Jackman as Logan after the film of the same name in which he seemed to have said goodbye to the character forever.
Naturally, Deadpool's introduction into the MCU will take place according to the conditions dictated by the talkative mercenary, who apparently is already ready to overturn some tables and shake up some certainties.
