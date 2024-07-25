Deadpool & Wolverine are back with a new sparkling film that is making Marvel fans happy: as we told you in our review, in fact, the nods to geek and pop culture present in the film are entertaining fans all over the world.

Precisely for this reason, the surge in popularity of the two superheroes could only be accompanied by a gadget production campaign ready to satisfy the tastes of every type of enthusiast.

Among these, one certainly stands out: the new collection released by Funkowhich we will now examine in detail:

Let’s start, first of all, with the presentation of the Funko POP! Of Deadpool, Wolverine, Dogpool, Kidpool, Deadpool with Headpool and Wolverine with Babypool. All figures are available at a cost of 16 euros on the Funko official website.

In addition to the classic POP! We also point out the presence in the new collection of the Deadpool POP! Pocket Keychain from Deadpool & Wolverine, available starting at 6 euros.

The collection finally includes a new line of Bitty POP!the new line of miniature POPs (only 2.3 cm tall), which include Deadpool in various versions: from the T-Rex to the clown, from the rockstar to… bath time! Each pack, which contains 4 Bittys, one of which is a surprise, is available at the price of 16 euros.

You can find out more details on the new Funko collection Deadpool & Wolverine themed by visiting Funko’s official website.