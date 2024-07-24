Shawn Levy is no rookie when it comes to rumors surrounding his projects. “Stranger Things” taught him years ago to tune out the noise. However, even he has been surprised by the sheer volume of speculation surrounding “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“The buzz around this movie is overwhelming,” Levy said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this year. “But so is the anticipation, which is good.”

Anticipation might be an understatement for a film that is poised to be the cinematic event of the summer when it opens this weekend.

The first trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl, was viewed a record 365 million times online in its first 24 hours. The second teaser broke another record: the most profanities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with six in less than three minutes.

Much of that excitement stems from the fact that this is the first time Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine have joined Kevin Feige’s MCU. Both characters previously existed under the 21st Century Fox banner.

By the time Disney acquired the studio’s film and TV assets in early 2019, Wolverine had already died in “Logan,” a third “Deadpool” was in development and Marvel was still firmly in the teen movie business — a classification that allows for only one expletive.

On a call with investors as the deal was being made, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger assured that under Disney, Deadpool would remain R-rated. Shortly afterward, Reynolds also posted a photo on social media showing his character wearing Mickey Mouse ears on a yellow school bus with the label “Disney.” The self-referential humor, it seemed, was also firmly intact.

But what would the story be? Levy was announced as the film’s director in early 2022, and is a fan of Reynolds’ sarcastic tone and fourth-wall breaking.

“There was no way I was going to come up with a pitch that works so well,” Levy said. “Both Disney and Marvel, all the way up the chain of command, gave Ryan and I the impetus to make this movie exactly the way we dreamed.”

HOW DID WOLVERINE GET HERE?

Things really started to take shape when Jackman signed on later that year. It would mark the first time the characters would be in a movie together since 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” In the years since, Reynolds and Jackman have engaged in a tongue-in-cheek and hilarious “feud” on social media, toying with the idea of ​​sharing the big screen again.

The dream seemed to have died after “Logan” and Jackman’s retirement as Wolverine. But death is never exactly final in the multiverse, and, they promised, this movie would not interfere with “Logan.”

“They’re a very interesting duo… They’re made for a lot of conflict with each other because they’re so different individually. But that makes for a very interesting story,” Levy said. “Because the best two-hander stories, whether it’s ‘Midnight Run’ or ‘48 Hours’ or ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ are riddled with conflict. But ultimately it’s also about something else and that’s what audiences will see.”

The dynamic was also fueled by the real-life friendship between Levy, Jackman and Reynolds that dates back a decade off-screen and includes films like “Free Guy” and “Real Steel.”

“The real benefit of being friends off set is that you can try crazy things without fear of falling over yourself. Because some of it won’t work and it will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in pursuit of something surprising and unexpected,” Levy said. “This movie is full of moments, both comedic and character-based, that we didn’t expect and that were the result of a freedom that came from being friends.”

At the New York premiere on Monday, Jackman and Reynolds were definitely in friendly mode, praising each other without sarcasm.

“(Ryan) is exactly who you’d imagine,” Jackman said. “A remarkable man. Generous, humble, brilliant and a great friend.”

Reynolds added that Jackman was “someone who operated in a completely different way, doing everything through the prism of genuine kindness, diligence and hard work. And that was a great example to me in 2008 when we made our first movie together. And we’ve been best friends ever since.”

IT’S SUMMER, NO HOMEWORK NEEDED

Marvel’s multiverse has become a bit overwhelming in recent years for more casual fans who may have seen most of the films but barely delved into the Disney+ offerings that regularly introduce new concepts and characters that eventually find their way into the films. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” for example, utilizes the Time Variance Authority (TVA) — a major part of “Loki” but new to the films — to help bring Deadpool into the MCU. Levy promises that enjoying “Deadpool & Wolverine” doesn’t require watching hours of past productions or doing any prior study.

“I was a good student in school. I will do my homework as an adult. But I definitely don’t look to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy said.

“I made this film with a healthy respect and gratitude for the die-hard fan base that is extremely fluent in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This film is made for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

OH, OF COURSE, THE MOVIE…

So what happens in the movie? Well, that’s something Levy can’t really talk about. As of Monday’s premiere, reporters had only been able to see 40 minutes of it. Soon the floodgates holding back the flood of spoilers on social media will open.

Plus, “Deadpool & Wolverine” doesn’t need to unravel any plots to stoke excitement. Fans are ready whether Taylor Swift is in the movie or not (according to multiple reports, she isn’t).

Marvel has had some bumps in its Phase 5, with films like “The Marvels” underperforming financially and other disappointments for critics. And outside of the MCU, the industry is feeling the pains of so-called “superhero fatigue” that has sent DC back to the drawing boards to start over. But “Deadpool & Wolverine” should not be underestimated.

Reviews have also been largely positive. AP’s Krysta Fauria wrote in her review that the film “leans more toward its genre than the first two films in the franchise.” She warns that the plot starts to feel a bit aimless toward the end, but that “the bloody, comical final fight scene … is enough to entice viewers to come back for the last act, solidifying the film’s identity as a fun and generally well-made summer movie.”

And it could be the first MCU film since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to surpass $1 billion at the box office, which would also put it in the running to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. That title currently belongs to “Joker” at $1.08 billion. It’s currently expected to gross $160 million upon opening, but some bullish analysts are predicting as much as $200 million. To top last year’s “Barbie” opening, it needs to gross more than $162 million.

“Audiences are hungry for a good time at the movies,” Levy said. “They want to be enchanted, transported and entertained. And when you give them that, whether it’s ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ or any other recent film, they flock.”

He added: “The film is built for the audience’s delight. I think they are in for a very fun ride.”