It was no secret that Deadpool & Wolverine was positioned as one of the most anticipated films of 2024. In this way, the film was released at the end of last week, and has already raised enough money, not only to cover its expenses, but to be considered one of the most successful feature films of the year, and has set a new box office record.

According to Deadline, during its opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine managed to raise $438 million dollars worldwidewhich not only makes it the sixth most successful film of the year, but also had the largest opening in history for an R-rated film.

Even with a fantastic start, Analysts still question whether Deadpool & Wolverine has what it takes to break the billion dollar barriersomething that only Joker has achieved in the R-rated market. However, considering that his career is just beginning and he got off to a great start, this is a strong possibility that would not surprise many.

With this, Deadpool & Wolverine It comes at a time when Marvel films have faced several challenges in theaters.. Feature films such as The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to gross what many had hoped, classifying them as a box office failure. In this way, the new adventure of Ryan Reynolds’ character is seen as a ray of hope for the MCU.

Marvel’s next cinematic adventure is Captain America: Brave New Worldwhich will be released until February 14, 2025. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the success of Deadpool & Wolverine marks the beginning of a resurgence for the MCU, or is it an anomaly in a period that many consider to be the company’s worst era. In related news, when is this movie coming to streaming? Likewise, we explain the post-credits scene.

Author’s Note:

It’s a good movie. Deadpool & Wolverine It’s not bad, but it’s not exceptional either. It’s a good piece of work that honors Fox’s legacy, and that’s more than many expected. It will be interesting to see if Deadpool returns to the MCU in the future.

Via: Deadline