Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most successful films of the year. If you didn’t have the chance to see this film in theaters, or you want to see it again, you’ll be happy to hear that This chapter of the MCU already has a release date on digital platformsas well as a Blu-ray release.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine will be available for purchase on digital platforms, such as Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube Movies, next October 1, 2024This way, you can be one of the first to enjoy this film from the comfort of your home.

On the other hand, those who prefer to have their physical environment will be pleased to know that the Blu-ray of Deadpool & Wolverine will be on sale starting next October 22nd. This way, you can get your hands on a copy of the film and enjoy it without the need for an internet connection. Now we just have to wait for the film to arrive on Disney+.

Remember, Deadpool & Wolverine It will arrive on digital platforms on October 1, while the Blu-ray will be on sale from October 22.. In this way, it is very likely that we will see its arrival on Disney+ in November of this year. In related topics, information emerges about the arrival of this film on Disney+. Likewise, we could see a Gambit movie.

It will be fun to see again Deadpool & Wolverineor at least part of it. The film is far from perfect, and some of the magic is no longer present after the first viewing, but there are still moments worth re-enjoying.

Via: Marvel Entertainment