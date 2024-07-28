Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 07/28/2024 – 15:01

(Reuters) – Marvel’s gritty and violent “Deadpool & Wolverine” has taken in $205 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, the biggest domestic opening of the year, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.

The numbers set a record for an R-rated film and surpassed the $154.2 million grossed by another Disney film, Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out 2,” when it opened in June.

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” Disney’s first R-rated Marvel film (meaning those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult), stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, profanity and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, the famous mutant with the razor-sharp claws.

The film opened in international markets on Wednesday and has grossed $233.3 million outside the U.S. and Canada, Disney said.

It’s the second consecutive hit for Disney, which is recovering from lackluster performances in 2023 for films like “The Marvels” and “The Haunted Mansion.”

The films have helped theater chains like AMC Entertainment, Cineworld and Cinemark, which are struggling to find a place to show in 2024. Several major titles were delayed by strikes last year by Hollywood actors and writers.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)